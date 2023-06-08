Flavors at Purple Onion, a Turkish and Greek grill, are multilayered and if any tears are shed, they’re not unhappy ones.

The vibrant plum-wine hue adorns the walls, lending its name to this dark, yet lively restaurant/bar. The space, with several TVs, is large, but it’s the paint job that draws notice.

The seat-yourself sign at the entrance meant no greeting and a lot of confusion. Two large screens above the bar list food items. After waiting, we headed to the bar to place our order. Eventually, the bartender said she’d bring menus to our table. Then we had her attention and patient willingness to answer questions.

The hummus ($6.50) is a popular starter, we were told. It, like the sauces and marinades, are house-made. It arrived with grilled pita (an additional $1.49) decoratively arranged around the chickpea-based dip. It’s smooth, creamy and earthy; I’m sorry we didn’t order more to bring home.

The Meat Lovers Platter ($18.99), along with a selection of gyros, is a best seller — and it’s easy to see why. Had we known the size of the serving, it’s definitely something that could have been shared. The dish includes grilled chicken kabob, gyro meat, beef kofta and Turkish rice. Pickled cauliflower, a Greek salad and tzatziki are part of the meal.

Of the three meats, the thinly shaved gyro was the most impressive. Less gamey tasting than a lot of lamb, a blend of herbs dominates the taste buds — in a good way. The chicken was surprisingly moist and the kofta also relied on a variety of herbs. The nutty, short grain rice complements the meats, while the cool cucumber-base tzatziki ties everything together. We brought half home for leftovers.

The same was true of the falafel rice bowl ($14.99); feta, cucumber and olives, which seem like must-haves to me, are an additional 99 cents each . There is a choice of sauces: tzatziki, Doner, teriyaki, barbecue and tahini. I selected the tzatziki. There’s no charge for the first sauce, but since I am unfamiliar with Doner, a red sauce, I asked for some on the side (also 99 cents). Unfortunately, it never arrived, even though I was charged for it. I did learn it’s a tomato-based sauce.

The falafel were among the best I’ve had. Here they’re square pieces, rather than balls. Made from chickpeas, they’re savory and slightly crunchy. Garlic is definitely among the many seasonings.

Tangy Greek olives and cucumber slices augment the rice bowl. There’s a substantial amount of falafel and rice, with shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes. The downside was the overabundance of feta.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Once our food was served, our server (also the bartender) had little time to check on our meal. When she brought the check, she apologized. It’s much easier to accept being ignored when it’s evident it’s nothing personal. The woman was busy!

We noticed a lot of takeout orders leaving the place. Given the lack of ambiance, it makes sense.

Purple Onion

Turkish and Greek grill

Location: 1840 N. Academy Blvd.

Contact: 1-719-434-7418; purpleoniongrill.com

Prices: $10.99 to $18.99

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Patio.

Favorite dishes: Hummus. Falafel rice bowl.

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.