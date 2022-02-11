Charlene Simms remembers when she first opened the pages of La Cucaracha.
It was 1981, when she and her husband had just moved to Pueblo to be closer to family and in search of opportunity. They previously worked railroad jobs in the San Luis Valley.
Simms came across a copy of La Cucaracha, an alternative newspaper focusing on the Chicano movement.
“I thought, why isn’t this being covered in the regular newspapers?” Simms said.
That’s why the paper was launched. Its founders, Juan and Deborah Espinosa, David Martinez and Pablo Mora, were students and activists at the University of Colorado at Boulder during the Chicano movement in the early 1970s, when people of Mexican descent living in the United States were fighting for equal rights.
After graduating, they started publishing La Cucaracha in May 1976, covering stories about topics such as police brutality, education, land rights and health care as well as local and national news.
To readers such as Simms, these stories relating to the Chicano movement seemed underreported or ignored by other media outlets.
“Every edition taught me something,” she said. “It was a paper that helped the Chicano community in many ways, telling them what was happening in the world.”
Simms recalls passing along information about job openings or scholarships to friends and family members that she read in La Cucaracha.
These kinds of memories have resurfaced recently as the newspaper is the subject of a new exhibit at Colorado State University in Pueblo, where Simms works as an archivist and librarian.
The exhibit, with help from the college’s Colorado Chicano movement archives, was organized by some of the newspaper’s founders, including Juan and Deboroah Espinosa.
It features some of the publication’s top stories and editions and a timeline of important milestones, from its launch in 1976 to 1983, when the “broke” staff with growing families decided to move on.
Along with covering the Chicano movement, the newspaper served as a community bulletin board, celebrating mothers on Mother’s Day and winning softball teams.
The exhibit will be on display at the college’s library through May and then travel to other locations around the state. Simms has seen it draw attention from students.
“It’s such an important exhibit because a lot of this is not taught in history classes,” she said. “They’re seeing a piece of history that should not be forgotten.”