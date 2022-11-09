"Why did he kill my mom," was the question the 6-year-old daughter of Dermot Blake had for Judge Samuel Evig following the verdict from a 12-person jury in El Paso County that Blake was guilty of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife, Tashianna Blake, in front of his two children.

Several friends and family members spoke to the court after the verdict came back Wednesday afternoon during an emotional sentencing hearing, sharing what they miss about Tashianna Blake, and the impact Dermot Blake has had on all of their lives for killing her.

"He didn't just take her life, he took the lives of those two little girls," Marie Johnson, the stepmother of Tashianna Blake, told the court in reference to Blake's two daughters. "I'm glad he will get life (in prison) but that's nothing compared to what he did to his daughters."

"He (Dermot Blake) couldn't handle that she was a bright fire that he couldn't put out," Kelsey Johnson, Tashianna Blake's sister, said. "My sister was beautiful, may she rest in peace."

The guilty verdict for the charge of first-degree murder carries with it a mandatory sentence of life in prison, something Evig said he understood would never be a satisfactory resolution to what happened, but also praised the two daughters for their courage to speak to the court, describing them both as "brave."

After hearing from the family and friends of Tashianna Blake, Evig asked if Dermot Blake would like to speak to the court prior to his sentencing; he declined.

The 10-day trial for Dermot Blake, a former Fort Carson soldier, came to a close on Wednesday morning with the jury hearing the closing arguments from both sides prior to deliberation.

While Dermot Blake's plea was not guilty, his defense attorney Daniel King at no point during his closing argument denied that his client shot and killed Tashianna Blake, 30. Instead, King's defense of Dermot Blake, 34, hinged on showing that there was "no evidence" of him having premediated to kill his wife on Feb. 20, 2021, in the couple's townhome in Colorado Springs, and thus were seeking a charge of second-degree murder or manslaughter instead.

"I'm never going to say that Mr. Blake is entirely innocent," King said during his closing arguments. "This was a hasty and impulsive drunken reaction to something."

King argued that the prosecution hadn't shown any evidence that Blake made a premeditated choice to shoot Tashianna Blake, and that alcohol and his "emotional and mental state" caused him to make a poor decision in the moment. King argued that the lack of evidence provided by the prosecution didn't rise to first-degree murder.

In response, prosecuting attorney Kelson Castain pointed to the defense's own lack of evidence to show that Tashianna Blake's death was anything other than an active choice made by Dermot Blake.

Castain also referred to the surveillance camera from the Blakes' doorbell. In the video, several gunshots can be heard over the course of almost five minutes as well as a woman's voice, presumed to be Tashianna Blake, begging Dermot Blake to "stop."

Castain argued that those five minutes alone show premeditation for Dermot Blake to be found guilty of first-degree murder.

"Eleven times she is struck by this defendant,' Castain said. "Eleven times he (Dermot Blake) chooses to pull the trigger."

The jury heard testimony from Emily Russell, a forensic pathologist with the El Paso County Coroner's Office, who said Tashianna Blake had been shot at least 11 times, with the final shot being one Dermot Blake fired just inches from his wife's forehead. This claim was backed up by one of Dermot Blake's daughters who told police her father's final shot was one that was just inches from the forehead of her mother.

Castain also referred to the audio of the 911 call placed by Dermot Blake after killing his wife where he can be heard saying, "I just shot my wife. She was a terrible person."

After about four hours deliberating, the jury came back with a verdict of guilty on the charge of first-degree murder as well as both charges of child abuse.

"He's destroyed two entire families," Castain said during the sentencing hearing. "What the court does today can never replace Tashianna Blake."

This may not be the end of Dermot Blake's case. On Monday afternoon, the defense raised a motion for a mistrial over an alleged discovery violation committed by the prosecution.

King alleged in a status conference on Monday afternoon that the prosecution had failed to provide over 100 gigabytes of Tashianna Blake's phone data, which allegedly contained information of a potential affair she was having with another man. King said a mistrial must be declared because if that information had been provided prior to trial it would have drastically changed the strategy of Dermot Blake's defense.

Chastain argued that there was no discovery violation, and that the prosecution had provided the contents of Tashianna Blake's phone to the defense on two occasions in spring 2022.

Additionally, Castain said he "found it hard to believe" that the defense didn't know of the possible affair Tashianna Blake was having, if there was one at all, and that if any affair played a role in her death it should have already known about it after representing Dermot Blake for over a year.

King also said the person who had the alleged affair with Tashianna Blake lied to police about the relationship in an interview, but Castain said the individual hadn't been interviewed by police at all.

On Tuesday morning, Evig ruled against the defense and declined to order a mistrial.

However, all parties conceded that this may be an issue brought to an appellate court in the future.

Blake was sentenced to life in prison for the charge of first-degree murder, as well as two separate sentences of 12 months in prison for two charges of child abuse.