Former El Paso County Commissioner Amy Lathen has been hired to lead a long-troubled Colorado Springs-area water and wastewater district.
Lathen began Sept. 1 as general manager of Cherokee Metropolitan District, which has roughly 18,000 customers in Cimarron Hills.
Last year, she stepped down as the executive director of the nonprofit, political policy group Colorado Springs Forward to become vice president and CFO for Victor Marx All Things Possible Ministries, a California-based global ministry that serves victims of trauma.
She left the organization in July for personal reasons, including, she said, spending more time with her son.
The district’s board of directors voted unanimously in August to appoint her as general manager after terminating her predecessor due to performance issues, according to board Chairman Steve Hasbrouck.
The district has endured years of court battles, board coups, recalls and resignations. It gets most of its water from groundwater wells in the Upper Black Squirrel Basin.
Water rates soared after a judge ordered that the district abandon some of its wells in 2010. About five years later, the district drew the ire of Black Forest residents with the construction of a pump station and 2 million-gallon water tank.
Hasbrouck, who hopes Colorado Springs Utilities will one day serve all the district’s water and wastewater needs, told the Gazette late last month he had worked with Lathen while she was an El Paso County commissioner and believes her negotiating abilities made her “a perfect fit” for the job.
The district has struggled to comply with state water quality standards for “total dissolved solids,” such as salt and calcium, in the water that it discharges into the ground after treatment. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has given the district a 2022 deadline to reduce the levels to within mandated limits, Lathen said.
Now, she and other district officials are exploring adding processors to the district’s treatment plant that would lower the levels. They’re also working to determine whether Colorado Springs Utilities might be interested in a partnership to provide treatment services that could also help take care of the problem, Lathen said.
“Right now is a time for open door discussions. What is possible?” she said. “I’m here to help with those discussions and to look at all of those options.”
The district also services about 100 residential taps in the Ellicott area, maintains street lights and open space within the district’s boundaries and owns the Cherokee Ridge Golf Course. Lathen, who lives just outside its boundaries, oversees its day-to-day operations and roughly 45 employees.
Her annual salary is $170,000 plus benefits, Hasbrouck said.