An Oct. 1 Gazette article on homeless squatters taking over a Colorado Springs woman’s home and leaving her homeless touched many readers, including people who say they’ve undergone similar experiences.

There’s now an online fundraiser set up for B. Lin, the woman profiled in the article. She’s still living in her car and the city’s main homeless shelter, while she works on repairs necessary to remove her house from the city’s condemned list.

Anyone who inhabits a dwelling without permission from the owner or a legal tenant is considered to be a squatter, said John Finger, a private practice attorney specializing in real estate disputes for clients in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Monument.

People who have permission from the landlord or a tenant are not squatters, he said, but are unauthorized tenants. And removal differs depending on the categories and which violations might have occurred.

Many times, like in Lin’s case, a kind-hearted gesture of letting someone stay in your home or apartment while they get back on their feet can result in trouble getting rid of them.

Squatters with no legal right to live somewhere can be charged with trespassing or burglarizing, said Lt. Chris Gonzalez, in the Law Enforcement Bureau of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

True squatters can be removed within 72 hours, he said, compared with people who have to go through an eviction, which can take up to a month or more to complete.

“It is a difficult process,” Finger, the attorney, said.

Changes to Colorado laws on late fees, which took effect a year ago, have made it harder for landlords to evict tenants and have added to the timeline for eviction, he said.

“When you drastically impact landlords, you’re going to impact tenants,” Finger said.

“The landlords will find a way to compensate for that, making it more difficult for tenants to find a place to live.”

A dearth of rental units in El Paso County also has contributed to squatters and unauthorized occupants taking advantage of people’s generosity or empty houses.

“When you have few places to live, people break into houses because they don’t want to live on the street, and they wait for the landlord to take action,” Finger said. “Most of the time, landlords freak out and say, ‘I don’t know what to do.’”

The situation is likely to worsen.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is bracing for another wave of evictions in upcoming weeks, as additional federal emergency rental assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic ran out last week, Gonzalez said.

“We expect a dramatic increase,” he said.

Since the federal moratorium on evictions ended in August 2021, evictions in El Paso County increased by 100%, with executed evictions nearly doubling from last year to this year, he said. The Sheriff’s Office, the executor of court orders, received 233 evictions in September of this year, of which 111 were executed, Gonzalez said.

In August 2021, the office received 138 evictions requests, 84 of which were served. Of the 136 evictions submitted in July 2021, 61 were executed, he said.

Cases that aren’t carried out usually have resolved themselves, either by the tenants leaving or the landlords working out a deal with the tenants, Gonzalez said.

Other Colorado Springs residents who sympathize with Lin say their problems also started when they invited someone they didn’t know well into their home, leading to uncontrollable occupancy by strangers.

Paul Gerard Johnson, an attorney in Colorado Springs, says he lost his condominium in Virginia last year and was homeless for a while, after a daughter of a friend needed a place to stay.

“Within 48 hours I knew I had made a terrible mistake,” he said.

After a series of incidents involving the woman, Johnson ended up being evicted from the condo, while the woman stayed in it until the management threw her out. But that took some time, he said.

“She destroyed my life,” he said.

A 62-year-old woman said her descent into losing her home started with her 27-year-old son, now estranged, and has led to her life being endangered by strangers.

Another Colorado Springs resident said she had a squatter in her home this summer.

“I continue to be astonished that someone whom I permitted to ‘crash’ rent-free on my couch had any legal rights to my property after I asked her to leave, with a week’s notice, even though her behavior frightened me,” she said.

Be cautious when inviting people you don’t know very well into your home, Gonzalez from the Sheriff’s Office advises.

“That gives them standing, and the legal process is harder,” he said.

If you do open your home to anyone, “enter into a contractual agreement with them,” he said, so removal can be enforced, if needed.

