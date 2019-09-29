In May, a 74-year-old woman walked barefoot through her burning Colorado Springs high-rise apartment building. Smoke clung to her silk pajamas, her eyes watered from the sting, impeding her escape. • Ever since, Carol Underwood has relived the horror as flames consumed a floor of the Regency Tower and smoke filled the rest of the 11-floor building. • More than 100 residents fled the high-rise, which offered cozy and affordable one- and two-bedroom units to residents nearing or beyond retirement age. One woman perished after inhaling the smoke and two others were rushed to hospitals. • Underwood is but one of the Regency Tower residents struggling to cope in the four months since the fire displaced them. Many of the residents moved back into the restored building over the Labor Day weekend. Others remain in limbo.
What was once a tight-knit community became a widespread dispersal over the summer among seniors undergoing immense trauma — fending off homelessness, depression and financial ruin. Moving back in brought happiness to some.
“(Moving) back in is up there with giving birth to your first child,” said fourth-floor resident Ardene Hagadorn. “It was such a rush of just total happiness.”
Others, like Underwood, felt they never wanted to return to the place that had caused them so much grief.
“There isn’t enough money in the world for me to move back into there,” she said.
The cost of trauma
In August, Underwood sat in the library of her new senior living apartment, where she had been staying since the day she felt her way out of the burning building. Once again, her eyes brimmed with tears. It wasn’t just memories of the fire that flooded back to her, it was the ordeal she endured after it.
“The day of the fire was hell,” Underwood said before bursting into tears. “There were people not knowing where they were or what they were doing, they didn’t have a place to go … there were some that weren’t moving very fast. They were slower than me, and we kind of had to say, ‘C’mon, let’s go, we have to get out of here.’ … I turned around and looked back and saw the smoke …”
Tenants from affected units on the first to ninth floors were told that they had one week to remove their items. Residents who opted to move wouldn’t be charged for breaking their lease.
Those living on the 10th and 11th floors, however, could not remove their belongings because of extensive fire and water damage and airborne asbestos.
Underwood, who lived on the 10th floor, spent the first week after the fire living at a Red Cross shelter, then the next month with her daughter.
Several weeks after she escaped the building, she received a bill from Colorado Premier Restoration charging her $2,750 for retrieving and cleaning some of her asbestos contaminated belongings.
Underwood had given the company a list of items she wanted retrieved and cleaned , unaware that she would have to pay for them and how expensive asbestos removal is, she said.
“I was probably kind of in shock in a way, because I was still reeling from just getting out of the apartment,” Underwood said. “I couldn’t imagine losing everything.”
Asbestos, linked to cancers including lung cancer, was commonly used to fireproof structures from the late 1800s until it was banned in 1989 by the Environmental Protection Agency. Asbestos “popcorn” ceilings and flooring were installed when the Regency was built in 1965.
Chris Weston, co-owner of the restoration company Regency hired, said that as large as Underwood’s bill seemed, it was still much less than it could have been. His company, Colorado Premier Restoration, spent three months expeditiously renovating the building so it could be safely occupied again .
“The (abatement) permit alone costs $400,” he said. “A clearance we have to get done on it is $400. So that’s $800 to our cost right there. A dumpster is $1,800.”
And that doesn’t include an $85 per hour manpower cost Underwood could have paid, Weston said.
Another Colorado asbestos abatement contractor, who declined to be named, said that Weston’s price for removing asbestos was fair because the harmful fibers are extremely difficult to remove. Premier Restoration uses software owned by insurance companies to price its services, Weston said.
“The majority of everybody (at Regency) is happy,” Weston said. “You have a handful of people that aren’t. And the people that aren’t are underinsured.”
Underwood’s personal belongings were insured for about $25,000, but said she still didn’t expect to pay such a high price to retrieve some items. It’s left her shaken, she said.
“My daughter was with me,” remembered Underwood. “She said, ‘Mom, your mouth dropped open.’ Because I didn’t plan. It was just shocking.”
Weston said he went over prices at a meeting with residents outside Regency Towers June 5. Weston, along with the building’s manager and State Farm insurance agents tried to prepare residents for what would follow after the fire.
Among the items Underwood recovered were a trunk, a file cabinet, a child’s rocking chair, jewelry and her mother’s wedding dress. When she asked about getting family photos back from the unit, she was told it would cost $5,000. More than anything, Underwood said, she would miss a red notebook that contained her family history. But it, and other paper items, could not be cleaned of asbestos, she said.
“They’re gone,” Underwood said, staring out the window.
“We told them it was expensive from day one,” Weston said. He said he urged residents to leave their belongings behind, as it would cost an arm and a leg to clean and retrieve them.
But that’s not an easy choice for seniors, says former 11th floor Regency resident Lisa Brown. These are irreplaceable possessions that can’t simply be bought again — family heirlooms, photos of deceased spouses, handmade crafts collected over a lifetime.
Brown lost wedding albums, pictures of her children growing up and her great-grandmother’s Bible.
“(Seniors) only keep the things that are really important to them,” Brown said. “Your insurance company sees absolutely no value in those things.”
In August, she pointed to an inventory of belongings in her totaled apartment, provided by Premier Restoration.
“See on here, it says ‘picture frames, picture frames, picture frames.’ It won’t address the pictures in them.”
Wounds that can be healed
In August, Underwood closed her eyes and remembered the day she went camping with her family on the Fourth of July. There was a fireworks display, she said, with a nearby crane silhouetted by the explosions. The tears welled up again.
“I told my peers, ‘Do you know what I saw with a crane the last time?’” she said. “’It was at that fire.’”
Underwood held her hands up, as if against an invisible window pane.
“I couldn’t handle it. I came apart … seeing that crane again. … I tried not to look at it.”
“I heard that one of my neighbors in the apartment was crying every day (after the fire),” Underwood said. “She’d go for coffee and she would cry every day because she lost it all. No one should have to go through that.”
Brown said she sees a therapist every week to help her deal with the side effects of trauma. The memory that kept coming back to her was finding out that two of her three beloved cats perished in the flames.
“My life as I knew it is gone,” Brown said. “I want my life back.”
For Brown, the most difficult part of moving on has been that there was no official cause found for the fire.
“It’s kind of like when somebody dies, you really want to know the cause of death,” she said. “It’s not gonna make them not dead but … there is no closure in this. And there is no closure in sight.”
For those who escaped the burning building, post-traumatic stress disorder is a risk factor. And for those away at the time there’s a sense of being out of control and helpless, said Charlton Clarke, AspenPointe’s Director of Healthcare Services.
“It’s never too late in life to get mental health care,” Clarke said. “It’d be great if the community could rally around and help this group of folks get the mental health care that they need because they’re dealing with trauma. There’s no question in my mind that they would be dealing with some PTSD.”
The long road home
Further complicating the residents’ plight during the immediate aftermath is Colorado Springs’ lack of affordable housing.
In June, the senior services nonprofit Silver Key and city council members appealed to the public for help with raising money to assist the displaced seniors.
At the time, Silver Key representatives had assisted 33 of the displaced residents, with the goal of raising $1,000 for each person to help cover rent, food and supplies. The fundraising had exceeded $33,000 by September, said Silver Key spokesman Dayton Romero.
In July, Springs-area rents averaged $1,215.67 a month — a 5% increase from the same period last year and the first time it’s surpassed $1,200, according to a report from the Colorado Division of Housing and the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.
The number of housing referrals through Silver Key has doubled over the past four months, Romero said. Nationwide, the average income from Social Security is about $1,400 a month. For many of the Silver Key clients, the average is about $800.
“It’s tough out there …,” Romero said.
For some Colorado Springs residents and businesses, though, the needs of Regency refugees became a call to action.
Frank and Sally Dennis, both 90 years old, hosted 66-year-old Ardene Hagadorn in their guest apartment for free. As a retired missionary surgeon, Frank said helping a person in need brought the fulfillment he felt performing operations overseas.
“One thing I miss (now that I’m) retired, I used to see people get well on a regular basis,” Frank said. “When I was doing polio surgery, every week I would see some child walk for the first time in his life. You kind of miss that, you know.”
Hagadorn, a volunteer teacher’s aid for Volunteers of America, took a fellow Regency resident with her to the Women’s Resource Agency in Colorado Springs. The nonprofit donated a closetful of clothes to the 91-year-old woman, no questions asked, Hagadorn said. The Traditions at Colorado Springs apartments waived several fees for Underwood so that she could afford to live there, she said.
“We were basically homeless for three months,” Hagadorn said. She bounced from multiple places over the summer — hotels, family and finally the Dennises’ (apartment).
But even the residents who are happy to be back, remain fearful.
“I’m just thinking ‘Oh my god,’” Hagadorn said. “I’m scared, everybody’s scared. And I’m thinking, ‘How are we gonna handle this winter?’ Everybody’s like gun-shy.”
The community’s usual gathering place on the ground floor at Regency is still under construction. Perhaps the most difficult thing the past few months, Hagadorn said, was the loneliness of being away from the people she knew best.
“Across the board, (everybody was) lonely,” she said. “Their friend-base was here. It was more than just an apartment complex, it was their home.”
Hagadorn remembered hugging an older woman outside the Regency building the day they were told they couldn’t go back in. The woman sat alone, crying. Hagadorn walked over to hug her. “All I want to get is my wedding ring,” the woman said through tears.
While many of the residents say they’re happy to be home, some like Underwood and Brown, remain unsure if they’ll be ready to return when the 10th and 11th floors’ construction is completed.
“I’m hoping at that point I will feel differently,” Brown said. “I’m not sure how much you can heal, and what kinds of wounds just don’t heal.”