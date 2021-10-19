As communities defund their police with predictably deadly outcomes, one Colorado town may go the opposite way.
Monument — which anchors the Tri-Lakes region and the north edge of the Colorado Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area — has been a popular location for people fleeing Denver and other large cities during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 summer of violence.
If Monument draws people seeking a safe and peaceful life, it may be the community's stature as America's 3,540th largest city. That's why it has a "Town" Board of Trustees, not a "city" council. The Mayberry vibe of "MoTown" and "DoMo" (Downtown Monument) explains why people weary of the city will pay a half-million-plus for a two-bedroom modular in a funky neighborhood.
As crime rose in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Denver city officials stupidly reduced their law enforcement budget by nearly 10%. "Defund the police" headlines and left-wing chants have emboldened criminals and demoralized cops. They've put villages like MoTown, Colo., on relocation wish lists.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has led to early releases — years early, in some cases — of rapists, murderers and other violent criminals. They find shelter in nearly all cities and towns.
Monument has reason to worry about big-city crime. As the town grows rapidly along the east and west sides of the I-25 narcotics corridor, it appeals to roaming criminals looking for bumpkins with bastions of wealth. With a median household income of $127,000, little ol' MoTown has the fourth highest income in Colorado. For context, consider zip code 80305. That's Boulder's wealthiest, with a median household income of $85,000 — $42,000 less than in Monument.
The "defund police" craze has led to resignations and early retirements of seasoned law-enforcement professionals at all levels all over the country. It costs agencies experience and makes recruiting difficult. Imagine encouraging a young person to pursue law enforcement just as politicians, activists, and pop culture demonize and endanger the police.
If Monument chooses to fund the police during the "defund" movement — to fund them better then ever — it will discourage crime.
"We must all do what we can to fund our local police," said El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, in support of Monument's ballot measure 2F. "We must give them the tools they need to protect us and their own safety so that they can go home to their families at the end of the day."
Monument's 2F would increase the town's sales tax by 0.5%. No one should take lightly 5-cents more on every $100 purchase. It all adds up, and often we see politicians misuse hard-earned by money.
Town trustees put this on the ballot with a promise to hire and train eight additional officers to reduce response times. The town would also hire a detective qualified to oversee sexual assault cases and investigations involving other sensitive and complicated crimes. It would fund training of officers to combat drugs, human trafficking, and burglary. The town would buy vests, cameras, tasers, and the replacement of aging patrol cars. It would fund higher law-enforcement salaries to attract good talent and reduce unwanted attrition.
This is not the town's first effort to discourage crime. The trustees voted in 2019 to make Monument a "Second Amendment Preservation Town," following the lead of El Paso County Commissioners. By doing so, the board told criminals they might get shot breaking into businesses and homes.
Monument proper's population nearly doubled to 8,300 in the past decade and the police department has not kept up. Furthermore, that number does not give the full demographic picture. Palmer Lake, Woodmoor, and non-incorporated areas of Tri-Lakes are also growing rapidly. It all makes MoTown and LoMo a more interesting target for crime. It also means more commerce in the center of Tri-Lakes, where the region's residents dine and shop and fund town services by paying the sales tax.
No one can say this with certainty, but the new public safety money could net a positive economic return. Successful individuals and business leaders don't gravitate toward crime. They prefer escaping it. That's why Ken Griffin recently announced his desire to take the $40 billion Citadel hedge fund out of Chicago. Monument should recruit him.
Denver, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Portland, Ore., and other large cities will learn from their mistakes as they defund the police and people die. Public safety, like transportation, is a not a want. It is a need and a primary function of government. Monument can go the right direction and showcase the best way to save property and lives in this time of unrest. Prioritize and invest in law enforcement. Fund the police and say "no" to the surge in crime.
