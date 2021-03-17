Ballot measures are not tweets. They often ask the electorate to part with millions of dollars or to impose laws that change a community’s trajectory. Details are important, but something voters don’t get when making decisions on major ballot issues in Colorado Springs.
Issue 1 on the April 6 ballot asks, in fewer than 30 words, whether voters should get more details in the future. It asks:
“Shall Section 7-90 © of the Charter of the City of Colorado Springs be amended to allow ballot titles for tax or bonded debt increases to exceed thirty (30) words?”
Yes, of course. The public deserves more information, not less when making important policy decisions.
When the government wants to raise taxes or keep refunds guaranteed under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, voters should know what they will get in return. Lists of road, bridges, or sewer projects don’t fit in a 30-word question asking for taxes or debt.
Sponsors of ballot measures should keep the language simple and short, but should not short voters on critical information. Vote yes on Issue 1 to improve public transparency and government accountability to the governed.
The Gazette editorial board