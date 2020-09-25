Colorado’s historic mountain mining towns aren’t supposed to be microcosmic versions of Las Vegas. Yet, once again, gambling profiteers think they should have no limits in making Colorado another mega gambling hub.
Amendment 77 on November’s ballot asks voters to change Colorado statutes and the state Constitution to authorize voters in Cripple Creek, Central City and Black Hawk to raise gaming stakes from their restriction of $100 to “any amount.” If they do so, Colorado’s low-stakes, all-in-good-fun gambling will become the type of industry that can ruin individuals and families in a single night.
When voting on Amendment 77, remember why Colorado has casinos. Back in 1990, voters opted to allow “limited stakes” gambling in Cripple Creek, Central City and Black Hawk as a means of funding historic preservation for each community. Each of the towns had fallen on hard times and needed something to attract tourists and their money. Voters agreed to allow only casinos that limited bets to $5. That limit greatly reduced the risk of stupid risks causing serious financial harm.
In 2008, voters statewide passed Amendment 50 to allow the three gaming towns to increase the limit on bets to $100. It also permitted casinos to run all night. Since then, casinos have successfully petitioned to the Department of Revenue to allow 24-hour liquor sales seven days a week.
All this, purportedly, for historic preservation. Yet, middle-aged adults who travel to these towns can barely recognize them from when they were kids. The symbol of Black Hawk has gone from Old West mining and saloon town to home of a nearly 40-story Ameristar Las Vegas-style casino and resort.
With unlimited stakes, we can safely bet Las Vegas casino investors will build more megaresorts in all three towns at warp speed, forever destroying what historical vibe remains.
That’s a relatively minor problem. The big concern is the fact Colorado has some of the highest addiction and suicide rates in the country.
“Compulsive gamblers commit suicide six times the national average,” said Tom Grey, head of the National Coalition Against Legalized Gambling, as quoted in the Spokesman-Review of Spokane, Wash.
“After you’ve gambled the kid’s college money or embezzled from your boss … what are you going to do?”
By raising stakes to no limit, we will invite gambling addicts to lose paychecks, savings accounts, investments and college funds. They won’t be able to help themselves. Throw in round-the-clock alcohol and we will host the daily ruination of lives, just like Vegas.
A study by Kyoto University scientists published in the journal Translational Psychiatry found “Gambling addiction is a mental disorder characterized by excessive risk-taking despite negative results.”
The study analyzed functional MRI technology that determined gambling addicts have altered activity in portions of the brain related to risk-reward comprehension.
Colorado is known for overtaking Amsterdam as the world’s most permissive environment for recreational drug use. We have problems with alcohol addiction, impaired driving and a mental health crisis politicians have neglected for years.
We don’t need to become the headquarters of another destructive vice that ruins individuals, marriages and families — and the historic nature of three mountain towns. Keep Colorado casinos fun and relatively harmless, while preserving what’s left of Colorado’s fading reputation as a place of good health and wholesome outdoor recreation. Reject high-stakes gambling by voting “no” on Amendment 77.
The Gazette Editorial Board