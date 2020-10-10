If Lauren Boebert lands a job in Congress Nov. 3, she will improve the brand of the Republican Party.
A 33-year-old wife, mother of four and owner of a highly unique business, Boebert drew media intrigue even before she shocked the political establishment by defeating five-term Republican Rep. Scott Tipton in the primary. In addition to movie star looks, she exudes passion for freedom, capitalism and the United States that makes the socialist, anti-America sentiment of AOC + three look gloomy and sad.
In the big league of Congress, she could lead a national, youthful, patriotic, pro-capitalist movement to rival the fashionable narrative that tells young Americans their country is evil.
While left-wing feminist leaders cast women as victims, Boebert looms large as a 100-pound symbol of female empowerment. Women can start with nothing and have big families, provide for them, and defend them.
She founded and owns the iconic Shooters Grill in Rifle. After a man was beaten to death outside the restaurant, Boebert wondered how she and other women would protect themselves from similar crimes. She decided to train with a handgun and wear it on her hip. Soon, nearly all her female employees followed suit.
In a meeting with The Gazette’s editorial board, Boebert exuded an unequivocal devotion to freedom, free markets, compassion for others, and the joy of discovering self-sufficiency.
“I learned in that moment that if I take a stand and speak for what I believe is right I can affect and represent millions,” Boebert said.
“That moment” was Boebert arriving, after a three-hour drive, at a campaign rally by then-presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke in Aurora. O’Rourke, a Democrat, had promised to confiscate rifles if elected president.
“I was in the right place at the right time, so I grabbed the microphone with my Glock on my hip,” she recalls. “I looked him in the eyes and I told him ‘Hell no you are not.’ I didn’t see anyone standing for freedom, but I saw a whole lot of people willing to give our freedom away.”
The woman left speechless a powerful, rich, white-male darling-of-the-media. The confrontation went viral, and Boebert became a routine guest on cable news. President Donald Trump, who had supported Tipton, publicly and privately congratulated her after the primary and invited her to the White House.
Boebert’s belief in capitalism, freedom and the old-fashioned American way developed after a childhood of poverty, welfare, and all assortment of government assistance. Boebert moved with her family to Rifle as a teenager. There, she landed a job at McDonald’s and discovered the thrill of money that was earned.
“I’m so thankful for the owners who invested in me,” Boebert said. “I can still remember walking up the steps of our home and bringing mom home that first paycheck. I remember the pride and the empowerment that was connected to it and the sense of personal responsibility that began to develop.”
Later, as a young adult, she volunteered to visit with women at the Garfield County Jail. She told them upon release they could move past old mistakes and misdeeds and control their destinies by creating wealth for themselves.
Boebert abhors socialism, viewing it as an oppressor of the poor and otherwise disadvantaged. She bases her platform on a traditional interpretation of the Constitution and advocates policies designed to facilitate and assist with success for anyone who wants it. She defends the extraction of clean natural gas by a fracking industry under attack by left-wing activists in Denver and Boulder.
Boebert’s Democratic opponent, Diane Mitsch Bush, represents the antithesis of western, rural Colorado values. A retired sociology professor and far-left Democrat, Mitsch Bush has supported nearly every regulatory attack on oil, gas and coal producers who provide high-wage jobs and tax revenues throughout her district. Organizations hostile to the Second Amendment have endorsed Mitsch Bush in past campaigns.
Her endorsements are a who’s who of left-wing organizations, including Planned Parenthood, the AFL-CIO and an assortment of other unions including Unite Here! — a group with such extreme demands it threatens the survival of resorts and hotels throughout District 3 and the rest of Colorado.
Mitsch Bush would begin her congressional career one-month shy of turning 71. By no fault of her own, she would approach her 80s before acquiring the committee assignments and level of seniority Colorado needs to improve a relatively weak delegation in Congress.
Entering Congress at age 34, colleagues would view Boebert as a force of the near future to invest in today. She would likely get coveted committee assignments while standing out nationally as an energetic new symbol of what people can do in a country that stands for justice, prosperity, personal empowerment, and freedom for all above all.
Vote for Lauren Boebert and empower the kind of inspiring, high-quality candidate that seldom comes along.
The Gazette Editorial Board