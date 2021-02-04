El Paso County Republicans will decide Saturday whether they want controversy or ballot-box victories. The decision will determine the party’s viability as a player in state politics. Republicans have the option to choose proven dysfunction or leadership that will get results.
At their county meeting, GOP committee members should elect former teacher, county commissioner, state school board member, and U.S. Senate candidate Peggy Littleton to chair the state’s largest county Republican party.
Littleton entered the race last week (as in, last minute) at the urging of staunchly conservative area Republicans who have loyally supported former President Donald Trump. They want Littleton to unseat party Chair Vickie Tonkins, who seeks reelection after a troublesome first term (see A1 story in today’s Gazette).
The outcome has ramifications beyond local, internal politics. The party serves Colorado’s flagship Republican region in an increasingly Democratic state. Without a strong party in El Paso County, Republicans have little chance at controlling either chamber of the Legislature or statewide executive offices.
Littleton and Tonkins each favor limited government, oil and gas production, low taxes, school choice, defense of unborn infants, and other fundamental platforms of the party’s conservative base. They are strong women who care about Colorado and their community. This is not an election of competing philosophies, so much as a decision involving two candidates with disparate track records of competence.
No one should question the sincerity of Tonkins, who seems devoted to conservative Republican principles. They must question her ability to lead and achieve results. Since becoming chair in late 2019, Tonkins has spent much of her time answering for needless controversies that keep Republicans on the defensive.
Nearly every elected Republican official in El Paso County signed a letter in April demanding Tonkins apologize for asking on the party’s Facebook page whether COVID-19 is a “PSYOP” — meaning a conspiratorial psychological operation against the American people.
“This letter serves as a censure from all of the undersigned officials elected to represent El Paso County,” wrote the Republicans, including a majority of the county’s legislative delegation and all but one of its Republican county officials.
After a Facebook friend posted “coronavirus is a psyop” on Tonkins’ personal Facebook page, the Republican chair answered “you bet it is.”
In their letter, Republicans explained “this is not who we are as a party” and characterized Tonkins’ conspiracy theory as “reprehensible.” That was long before the disease killed nearly a half-million Americans.
Republicans could probably forgive a few old, ill-conceived, and irresponsible social media posts. Those have become the least of their concerns.
A letter in late January — backed by 61% of the party’s executive committee and 58% of the elected Republican officials in the county — accuses Tonkins of verbally supporting Trump while undermining his reelection.
They say Tonkins ordered volunteers to censor information on official Trump campaign literature. She interfered in “get-out-the-vote-night” calls the Sunday before the election by closing the Republican headquarters and hosting a movie night.
Republicans claim Tonkins flagrantly violated the party’s bylaws by interfering in primary races. They document her refusal to donate party funds to Republicans in close races, which led the state party to intervene.
Tonkins’ critics say she most recently considered bringing an armed militia to provide security at Saturday’s meeting and maneuvered to unfairly stack the election in her favor. Former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, a Republican and Colorado Springs City Council member, said “it appears to be an attempt to steal the election.”
Signators urging the defeat of Tonkins include nearly all big-name regional Republicans, including Williams; Monument Mayor Don Wilson; four Republican state senators; four Republican state representatives; four Republican county commissioners; County Treasurer Mark Lowderman; State Board of Education member and former state Sen. Steve Durham; and 20 Republican executive committee members who are mostly unwavering conservatives.
Littleton’s lengthy record of productive public service stands remarkably devoid of scandal, embarrassment, or accusations of nefarious political activities.
Littleton’s command of fundamental Republican values rates second to none. On the state board of education, she moved school choice forward. She is an expert in community preparedness and public safety. The mother of an Air Force officer, she knows the military establishment in Colorado and Washington and advocates unabashed support for the armed services.
Littleton distinguished herself by asking for former Sheriff Terry Maketa’s resignation before troubling allegations of misconduct embattled him and his department. She fought to give voters a say after her fellow county commissioners voted to lengthen commissioner term limits. She played an instrumental role in bringing more air service to Colorado Springs.
Littleton has succeeded by working well with others and successfully marketing conservative ideas. As the county’s GOP chair, Littleton would help Republicans win elections — the only role of a political party.
Colorado needs candidates from both parties in legislative seats and statewide offices. That means the state cannot flourish without a strong county party serving the state’s largest Republican stronghold. Republican committee members should elect Littleton, for the sake of their party and all they stand for.
The Gazette Editorial Board