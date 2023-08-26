Jacobs, a defense contractor in Colorado Springs, has laid off employees working on a contract to support Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.

A company statement sent in response to The Gazette's questions stated it released 50 people from the Space Support Contract II on July 24. The decision was driven by the amount of work and funding made available to the contract, according to the statement

In a presentation to investors the contract was listed as providing weapons operations, maintenance and sustainment support for the North American Aerospace Defense Command with a value of $434 million over six years. A 2020 news release said the contract would also provide operations and maintenance for Cheyenne Mountain's information systems infrastructure.

The company has supported employees by offering them available jobs on other contracts, the statement said.

"While funding is always variable in the aerospace industry, we endeavor to anticipate variations and redeploy people wherever possible," the statement said.

The company did not inform the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment of its layoffs because it was a small percentage of the workforce. Jacobs employs approximately 1,500 people in Colorado Springs, the company said.

The job losses happened as Colorado Springs has celebrated a string a economic development wins.

Last month, the community was selected as the permanent home of Space Command, which has an estimated $1 billion economic impact. The decision is expected to help aerospace and defense contractors decide whether to move or expand in town.

Defense contractor, Boecore announced earlier this week it plans to hire 600 people as part of a planned expansion to its software development, system engineering and cybersecurity work. The company plans to put $8 million into its expansion.