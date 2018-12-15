When Phyllis Murphy thinks about those chaotic, awful days and weeks after she and her neighbors were evicted from their apartments in Emerald Towers, she sees the entryway steps of the old seven-story complex in southwest Colorado Springs choked with furniture and heirlooms bound for thrift stores or the curb.
“We were getting rid of as much as we could. Those steps out front were loaded, so much Goodwill couldn’t pick it all up,” said Murphy, 89.
She also remembers the fear.
“That was 76 of us out there, at the same time, looking for a place to live in this city. What happened if we couldn’t find something? Would we end up sleeping in the backs of our cars?”
Slightly more than a year later, the pain of that memory remains fresh.
The mass eviction was unlike anything in recent memory for Colorado Springs. In one fell swoop, dozens of seniors — some of them in their 80s and 90s — were forced to scramble for new, affordable apartments amid the city’s white-hot rental market. Many feared homelessness, and had mere weeks to avoid it.
“People scattered, every imaginable direction,” said John Rasmussen, who lived at Emerald Towers for two years, a relative short-timer.
A thorough accounting of how they all fared is difficult. Interviews with a number of former residents, however, paint a mixed picture — with some prospering and others mired in loneliness and resentment during their first holiday season apart.
Some still live out of the same boxes they packed a year ago, unable or unwilling to finally settle into their new dwellings for fear of it happening all over again.
A few moved to Canon City, making the 50-mile move in search of an affordable place to live. Others moved in with relatives out of state.
The lucky ones were able to find apartments in nearby complexes, where they could reunite with old neighbors and recreate some semblance of what they’d had at Emerald Towers.
Others simply accepted any apartment they could afford.
“I was sad for a period of time, because of the loss of community,” Rasmussen said. “My takeaway was the sadness of losing a bunch of — not close friends — but a bunch of friends. Sadness, and the feeling of doom.”
A long life, a good life, is one bookmarked by losses. But what happened to these former residents of one of the city’s hard-to-find bastions of affordable housing for seniors shouldn’t have been among them, they say.
Especially happening the way it did, with no notice other than a letter Scotch-taped to their doors giving them 60 days to vacate what for some had been home for decades.
A New York developer had purchased the property for $9 million and wanted to make renovations. No one could stay, but they were free to reapply for an apartment once construction was done.
Their odds of getting in would be more difficult, though. No longer would the apartments cater to seniors, and prices would most assuredly rise.
The letter on their doors came with one sweetener: Anyone who left within 30 days would get $500.
What a kind gift, many tenants said sarcastically, just weeks ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Some residents took advantage of an extension offered by the management company amid backlash from the community, staying a couple of months into the new year.
For many, help came in the form of checkbooks and charity.
City Council President Richard Skorman led a community fundraising drive that raised more than $38,000. A nonprofit, Blackbird Outreach, dispensed it to residents kicked out of the apartments — often in the form of $1,000 checks to help cover moving expenses or rent payments, Skorman said.
Countless other organizations and businesses chipped in, too, helping the seniors pack their belongings and move out.
“We all felt we did the best we could,” Skorman said. “The lesson that I think is a really valuable one is that people in these situations are often desperate, but they’re not used to asking for help. They didn’t want to appear to be a charity case.”
For former tenants who wanted to find a similar independent living situation in a community of peers, the search proved especially challenging.
Sharon Goodwin, 75, has moved twice since being booted from Emerald Towers. Her latest stop is the Regency Tower Apartments, a 55-and-up high-rise community in southwest Colorado Springs.
“As you get older your needs change and it’s important to associate with people who have the same types of needs you do … for social interaction,” said Goodwin, who lived in Emerald Towers for three years. “They have all kinds of assisted living places, but independent living with the senior community is hard to find. I was going to live at Emerald Towers for the rest of my life. But you know, you move on.”
Or, you try.
Jane Trogdon moved into Emerald Towers in 1971 and remained for 46 years. Her rent had been the same since about 2010, around $800 a month for a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment with utilities and a carport included.
“It’s hard, because you know you get used to your bed facing one way,” Trogdon said. “I’m not one of those people who change their furniture every six months. If I liked it where it was, then I left it like that.”
These days, walking around her new apartment is just begging for a stubbed toe.
Boxes cover more floor space than open air, stacked three and four high. Filled with clothes, pictures and books, they amount to a life boxed up, shipped out and never fully made comfortable again.
It has been almost a year, but she said she still hasn’t had the time to fully unpack in the Satellite Hotel. It takes time — time away from the opera classes she enjoys, time away from friends.
Here, too, in the hallways of a man nicknamed “Moose,” are boxes.
Boxes cover all but a small footpath through the living room of an otherwise cozy joint with original knotty pine paneling and a big blue chair matching the bathrobe he wears around the house. The path leads to the kitchen, and a couple of other rooms filled with more boxes. There’s always more boxes.
Consider John Rasmussen among the lucky ones.
Like so many others, his search was frantic. But one day, a friend mentioned leasing out the family’s second home.
Rasmussen remembers stepping inside that 1920s home nestled in the foothills above Manitou Springs. Usually, his only visitors here are families of deer that eat the grasses in his quaint backyard. And Red Rocks Open Space is just a short walk away.
“I just totally lucked out,” Rasmussen said. “Cost me a bit more a month, but who cares. It’s so nice to be living in an actual house, in a quiet neighborhood.”
Nancy Wolters, 84, also considers herself “lucky,” even though her new apartment costs twice as much as she had been paying at Emerald Towers, where she had lived since the 1980s.
“Thirty years — I thought they’d carry me out feet first,” Wolters quips. “I’m happy enough where I am now, but it was a very, very difficult adjustment.”
She’s not just talking about the move, to her new place at 25 Broadmoor Apartments. Not having friends just down the hall, or an elevator ride away, was a tough new reality.
“Emotionally, being alone just dropped me over the edge,” Wolters said. “It was good friendships we made at Emerald Towers, and you were never alone. You could always find someone down in the community room, the library, and there was always someone to visit with.”
Rasmussen agreed.
While he has peace and quiet, he misses the calming voices of his neighbors, who gathered in the lobby for coffee and conversation.
“It took quite a while to adjust to this loss of community, to watch a whole nice community of people just absolutely collapse because of this outrageous incident,” Rasmussen said. “So it really took a while to recover from that.”
Which brings him back to those boxes. They still sit there, almost a year later, hardly touched except out of necessity.
“I cannot get myself to unpack,” Rasmussen said. “There’s still a psychological effect. … I’m still having trouble — should I really unpack? Or is something going to happen, and I’m stuck moving again?”
There are plenty of rentals available back where the mass parting of the ways started.
The newly renamed Luxe Tower, which no longer caters exclusively to seniors, is a high-rise for “high-class living… at the price you want,” its website proclaims.
A studio there costs about $1,050 a month — more than the building’s biggest apartments did just a year ago.
A one-bedroom apartment costs from $1,300 to $1507 a month — more than twice as much as in 2017.
And a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment now costs $1,665 to $1,757 — again, more than twice its previous cost.
Emerald Towers’ new management company, Apartment Management Consultants, did not respond to messages left by The Gazette seeking comment.
According to the website, though, it’s a place anyone would want to call home.
“Come home reassured with a sense of belonging,” the website says. “We follow this age-old, simple credo: One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one does not rent well.”