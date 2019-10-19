Colorado voters will decide two statewide measures in the fall election, and many of them will decide municipal and school board issues, questions ranging from taxes and debt to marijuana and broadband.
Most of the state’s 3.94 million active registered voters should have received their ballots in the mail and will have until 7 p.m. Nov. 5 to return them to county election officials.
The two statewide measures — propositions CC and DD — were both referred to the ballot by the Legislature.
Proposition CC asks voters whether the state can keep tax revenue that would otherwise be returned to Colorado residents and businesses under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, with any surplus funds earmarked equally between K-12 schools, higher education and transportation.
Proposition DD would allow sports betting in Colorado and impose a 10% tax to fund Colorado water projects.
Coloradans will also elect mayors and members of city councils and town boards, as well as school district directors, in many localities across the state.
Numerous municipalities are considering whether to establish or extend general sales taxes, including Colorado Springs, Loveland, Longmont, Trinidad, Monte Vista, Alamosa, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Fort Lupton and Montrose, according to data collected by the Colorado Municipal League.
Municipalities asking residents to approve tobacco tax questions include Crested Butte, Glenwood Springs, New Castle and Vail, and Boulder voters will decide whether to OK a tax on tobacco vaping products.
Mountain View, Mount Crested Butte and Telluride are asking voters to create taxes on short-term rentals, with the latter two authorizing debt funded by the tax to pay for affordable housing.
Local governments that are offering “de-Brucing” measures — to lift limits on revenue they can keep under TABOR — include Jefferson County, Colorado Springs, Aspen, Louisville and Manitou Springs.
The state’s three gambling towns — Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek — are each asking voters whether to authorize sports betting, provided that Prop DD passes.
Mead, Center, Loveland and Craig voters will decide whether to allow marijuana sales, and Louisville is asking voters whether to allow retail marijuana to be grown in the city’s industrial zones. Craig, Las Animas and Loveland have marijuana taxes on the ballot. An initiative in Alamosa would ban outdoor cultivation of marijuana for personal use.
Voters have several options for getting their ballots to election officials, from returning them by mail to dropping them off at collection facilities and secure, 24-hour drop boxes set up in every county.
Voters will also be able to cast ballots in person and should contact their county clerks for details.
The Colorado secretary of state’s govotecolorado.com site allows residents to register to vote, update voter registration information, find out where to drop ballots or vote in person, track their ballots through the system and find answers to many questions.