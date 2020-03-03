A pending state General Assembly measure that would take away county control over needle exchanges has the El Paso County Board of Health crying foul.
The El Paso County Board of Health voted unanimously Tuesday to oppose House Bill 20-1065, saying it would revoke the board’s control over needle exchanges. The exchanges accept used needles from drug users and provide sterile needles, a practice that can help prevent the spread of diseases. The bill also mandates steps to combat drug addiction, which was responsible for 133 deaths during 2018 in El Paso County.
Hosting a needle exchange has long been controversial in El Paso County and has divided the Board of Health. But on defending local control, the seven members of the nine-member board who attended the meeting were united.
"We should be able to do what’s best for our own community," board member Doris Ralston said.
Over the last decade since the state passed a law allowing counties to authorize needle exchanges the Board of Health has blocked them on split votes. New exchange does not exist within the county.
County Commissioner and Board of Health Member Longinos Gonzalez said the portion of the bill focused on needle exchanges was a "purposeful attempt for the state to circumvent a county’s decision that they disagreed with in the past."
The bill's attempt to take away local control of needle exchanges could lead to the state forcing counties to accept other "radical" measures such as supervised drug injection sites, Gonzales said. The sites provide medical supervision for drug use and other services such as case management.
Gonzalez said he testified against the bill at the state legislature and opposes needle exchanges because they could lead to a rise in crime.
However, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn't find a rise in crime tied to the needle exchanges. However, the agency said needle exchanges reduce transmission of HIV and Hepatitis C by 50%.
Needle exchanges can keep drug users alive until they are ready to seek treatment and provide referrals for treatment, said Jessica Kobylinski, director of regional programs for the Southern Colorado Health Network. The network is part of the Colorado Health Network, which operates needle exchanges in Denver, Pueblo and other cities.
"We build trust, we build rapport, so they are ready to take next step for treatment they know where to go," she said.
The network would likely open a needle exchange in El Paso County if permitted by the state and would like to work with community partners on the best location and design for a needle exchange, Kobylinski said.
"All of the major players of public health say this is a public health best-practice policy," she said.