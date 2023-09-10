Nancy Rosenau was working at the Manitou Springs Spa Building when catastrophic flooding hit the Pikes Peak area in July 2013.

She and a group of others sprang into action, throwing sandbags against the historic building as a torrential downpour on the Waldo Canyon burn scar forced knee-high levels of fast-flowing water, mud and debris down adjacent Cañon Avenue and overflowed Fountain Creek on the other side.

Later, they took refuge on the structure's rooftop for "quite a while," waiting out the storm. When it was all over, Rosenau walked, barefoot, to her home on nearby Manitou Avenue. She'd removed the rain boots she'd been wearing earlier because they were full of sludge.

"It was quite a day," said Rosenau, who now works as a gallery consultant at Mountain High Gallery and Gifts.

The flash floods that pummeled Manitou Springs in July and August 2013 foreshadowed fatal storms in September across the entire Front Range.

The week of Sept. 11, 2013, storms poured water, mud, rocks, trees and other debris out of the foothills. On Sept. 12, roads washed away, homes were destroyed and people were left stranded or were killed from southern El Paso County up to the Wyoming border.

Colorado's governor at the time, now U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, declared a disaster emergency on Sept. 12, 2013 in 14 counties, including El Paso and Pueblo.

Severe storm damage forced the closure of the popular Seven Falls attraction in Colorado Springs, which The Broadmoor hotel spent $12 million to buy, rebuild and make over; it didn't reopen until 2015.

The storms also prematurely ended the inaugural season at The Broadmoor's upscale retreat, the Ranch at Emerald Valley, when heavy rains burst two dams on the property that eroded nearby roads, damaged at least one cabin and evacuated 22 guests and 25 hotel staffers.

Ten people died that week, including two in El Paso County. The Pikes Peak region saw four dead that summer due to flooding, including John Collins, 53, and Rose Hammes, 17, who were swept away by floodwaters in August; James Bettner, 47, who was found in Sand Creek in September; and Danny Davis, 54, who was found in Fountain Creek, also in September.

For some El Paso County residents the disastrous flash floods that pummeled the region in 2013 and again in August 2015 have become a memory — perhaps a little far off now, but always persistent.

"As human nature is, (the flood events) have receded in most people's minds. Now if we have a thunderstorm, people aren't immediately thinking, 'This is another disaster,'" said Colorado Rep. Marc Snyder, who served as Manitou Springs mayor from 2010-2016. "... But for those of us who have been around a long time, it never really goes away."

Manitou spent years and multi-millions of dollars recovering from the devastation, checking off a lengthy laundry list of recovery and mitigation projects aided by several state and federal funding allocations to get the work done.

The city received $16 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service, and almost $375,000 from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to retain a group of professionals who played key roles in completing some of the recovery and mitigation work.

Among other work, the city constructed a flood-control channel in the Williams Canyon area, including concrete walls that rise during flooding to protect businesses near Park and Cañon avenues. Officials built a drainage structure in Crystal Park, restored damaged walls on Ruxton Avenue, made City Hall less susceptible to flooding, and stabilized hillsides that were hard-hit by erosion, including near Pawnee Avenue and behind Timberline Baptist Church.

Officials also installed flood sirens so residents can know when a flood is expected and they can get to safer, higher ground.

"We had to immediately put in a lot of emergency warning measures. … Us being a tourist town, people were rightfully scared to come to Manitou Springs, because you don't know when the next rainstorm is going to come or how bad it's going to be," Snyder said.

Recovery and mitigation work, as well as seeing infrastructure hold up as expected during storms that came afterward, went a long way in restoring public confidence in Manitou's emergency planning and response, he said.

Rosenau said it can be difficult to accurately assess the level of safety until a disaster happens.

"We probably thought we were safe before that (flooding) happened," she said.

Snyder said the floods lent the opportunity for more community education on disaster preparedness and response, and people have become more diligent and aware.

"I think a lot of people now, … they're seeing these fire and flooding situations are going on, really, all around the world, but especially here in the West. I think people's consciousness has been at a new level."

Manitou Springs residents who want to learn more about their property's risk for flooding, how to better prepare for flooding events and sign up for emergency warning alerts can visit the city's flooding preparedness webpage at manitouspringsgov.com/560/Flooding-Preparedness.

El Paso County residents can also learn how to better plan for and clean up from flooding on the county's flood preparedness webpage at admin.elpasoco.com/pproem/flooding-preparedness-recovery/.