El Paso County finance officials unveiled Tuesday a proposed 2022 spending plan that includes more money to improve local roads, upgrade county software, hire new employees in several departments and increases pay for county employees.

County commissioners mulled the roughly $512 million proposed budget that includes about $159 million in discretionary money they can distribute to core services and departments. The rest of the budget is tied up by state and federal regulation.

The budget process continues Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, when each department will present the board with their “critical needs.” Residents can attend the hearings and offer feedback on budget allocations before commissioners adopt the final 2022 budget Dec. 7.

El Paso County 2022 Budget Hearings Schedule Oct. 19 and Oct. 21: County departments will present on “critical needs,” the Citizens Outreach Group will address the board, and the county controller will provide updated revenue projections and a five-year financial forecast. Nov. 16: Commissioners will discuss allocations and direct staff to prepare a final draft of the budget. Dec. 7: Commissioners will vote to adopt a 2022 budget, certify the county mill levy and authorize the county treasurer to transfer between funds. The hearings will take place during commissioners’ regular meetings, which start at 9 a.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave. Residents may also participate remotely through Facebook Live on the El Paso County Facebook page. Residents can find the 2022 preliminary balanced budget on the county finance website, admin.elpasoco.com/financial-services. Click on the “County Budget & Presentations” button.

Sales and use tax revenues are significantly higher than budgeted projections this year — by about 25% over 2020, County Controller Nikki Simmons said. Retail, food service, hospitality and wholesale trade industries are all seeing boosts, she said.

“We don’t talk about 25% increases when we talk about budgeting forecasted sales tax growth. That’s not in the wheelhouse of normal,” Simmons said.

Federal stimulus funding pumped into the local economy during the pandemic and population growth in El Paso County could be contributing to the increase.

“Our county is growing, and we have a lot of new businesses, (so) we’re seeing our ability to keep our spending local to El Paso County, versus having our spending maybe happen in the Castle Rock or Denver Metro areas,” Simmons said. “We’re finding we’re able to pull our revenues back into local business.”

The budget also includes $26.4 million that wasn’t spent in 2021, she said.

Eleven million dollars — the largest budget expenditure — is allocated to “high impact road infrastructure” in the proposed 2022 budget, part of the county’s multi-year plan to address a backlog of road infrastructure needs, Simmons said. The Public Works Department will present commissioners a list of roads for which they want to prioritize the funding as budget discussions continue in the coming weeks.

El Paso County is also asking voters to decide this November if it can keep $15 million in excess government revenue, in part to fund road infrastructure projects. Commissioners Carrie Geitner and Longinos Gonzalez opposed the measure during discussions this summer. Gonzalez argued some previous road improvements, approved when voters last passed a tax retention question in 2017 to fund road projects, had still not broken ground. Geitner said residents are still struggling financially because of the pandemic and should receive the money they are legally owed.

The proposed 2022 budget also includes $7.4 million to increase pay for county employees to offset a projected 3.5% increase in the cost of living this year, Simmons said.

Other highlights of the proposed 2022 budget:

• $1 million to begin upgrading software the county uses for day-to-day operations, including time tracking and finances. In all, the project is expected to cost $10 million, Simmons said.

• Roughly $3.6 million to hire new employees in several departments, including the county attorney, community services, district attorney, emergency management, human resources, justice services, planning and community development, public works and sheriff’s offices.

• $3 million to boost the Housing Authority Corpus, which provides low-interest long-term loans to assist in affordable housing projects.

• $1.5 million to bolster the county’s Business Revolving Loan Fund, which provides loans to local private, for-profit small businesses and startup companies.

• $750,000 for ongoing major improvements to county facilities.

• Increased support for El Paso County Public Health by $150,000.

• Roughly $22 million in emergency funds, in addition to about $27 million in reserves.