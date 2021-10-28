El Paso County voter turnout looked dismal Thursday, with less than a week to go before Election Day.
County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said he had received 65,314 ballots Wednesday of the approximately 470,000 ballots sent out — a turnout shy of 14%.
He generally expects turnout to double between the Wednesday prior to the election and the final count, putting the total turnout around 135,000, or around 28%. If his projection is correct, turnout would be lower than previous off-cycle elections in 2019 and 2017.
Republicans have returned the highest number of ballots with 28,473, followed by unaffiliated voters at 22,288. Democrats have returned 13,946 ballots, according to state data.
Some voters could be waiting longer to research the lengthy off-cycle ballots and that could be contributing to some low turnout, he said. He noted some voters requesting ballots at voter service centers were taking them home to research the questions.
Voters are weighing three somewhat complex state questions, a Colorado Springs sales tax increase for parks and tax-retention questions for Colorado Springs and El Paso County, in addition to numerous competitive school board races, among other questions.
Broerman looks to the passion people bring to ballot questions and races to drive turnout.
"I think sometimes the local issues are more relevant to your day to day," he said.
In terms of voter concerns, possible election fraud worries sparked during the 2020 election are still fresh in voters' minds, Broerman said.
"I am still answering those questions every day," he said.
The clerk said he has spoken to well over 1,000 residents on the issue and the personal discussion can be effective in changing minds. His education efforts have included guided tours of his facility. The clerk's equipment is not connected to the internet, which provides key protections, among other layers, he said.
Shelly Roehrs, president for the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region, said she hoped that residents would stop listening to misinformation about election fraud and vote.
"It is 100% your civic duty to fill out that ballot," she said.
El Paso County has opened 11 locations for voters to cast ballots in person and provided 38 secure drop boxes that do not require postage. It is too late to mail in a ballot. A map of the locations and boxes can be found on the clerk's website at clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com/elections/ballot-drop-boxes-vspc-locations/.
Voters can register to vote and request replacement ballots up to and on Election Day.