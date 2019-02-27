Let’s start with the numbers.
Boulder County Parks and Open Space receives $11.25 million in annual general fund support, which mostly pays for a robust staff of 145 full-timers and permanent part-timers. Another $38.8 million in sales tax pays to secure and preserve land.
In Jefferson County, a similar half-cent sales tax profit-sharing program funded parks and open spaces to the tune of $44.4 million in 2017, with the wealth spread across municipalities that use the money on unspoiled properties nearby.
And farther north in smaller Larimer County, sales tax revenue every year accounts for upwards of $6 million that the Department of Natural Resources invests in swaths of grasslands, hogbacks and foothills.
The sales tax initiative passed 23 years ago, and 50,000 acres have been preserved since — “a game-changer,” the department’s Meegan Flenniken said. The same obvious statement is made in Front Range counties beyond El Paso.
In Douglas, with 63,000 acres set aside since voters approved a sales tax for open space in 1994. And in Boulder and Jefferson counties, each with tens of thousands of more open space acres acquired since residents went to the ballot with fears of development. (Much of the funds today cover debt from old bonds that established their favorite hiking, biking and horse riding lands.)
In November, Denver County joined the party, with voters approving a 0.25 percent sales tax for parks, open space, trails and waterways. But here in Colorado’s second most populated county — projected to be first in the near future — the wait continues.
I’m not disregarding Colorado Springs’ Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. Since 1997, 0.10 percent of city sales tax revenues have spelled upwards of $5 million a year — closer to $9 million now — and the return has been more than 6,200 acres, including recreation paradises such as Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
We have TOPS, yes. And I know we’re not so quick to look to Boulder for examples, but if we did, we’d find a city that instituted a conservation-based sales tax stream before voters passed the county equivalent for the sake of rural outskirts.
The question failed twice before Boulder County voters passed it in 1993.
“It took a little while for people in the ‘80s and early ‘90s to realize the pace of development was coming their way,” said the department’s head, Eric Lane, “and if they didn’t react, a lot of the ranches would be gobbled up.”
Around Denver, communities “have been able to take a hint,” Lane said, “and been able to say, ‘Holy mackerel, if we don’t do something, we’re gonna be gobbled up.’”
Now we’re the ones growing fastest. Have we taken a hint?
They have in Larimer County, where Flenniken and others feel pressure despite the sales tax boost and $4 million more yearly from pay-to-play fees.
“We say up here, the next 10 years is gonna make or break our conservation portfolio because we can’t keep pace with development,” she said.
Flenniken stumped for TOPS when she was here in the ‘90s and knows full well its worth, but she still struggles to imagine how we keep pace. As does Matt Robbins, the community relations man with Jeffco Open Space, who’s spent his career on Front Range preservation and has two previous decades in Colorado Springs.
“It’s just grown so fast,” he says of El Paso County. “I don’t envy the position Tim (Wolken) is in.”
Wolken oversees the regional park system as director of El Paso County Community Services. When I met with him recently, we started with the numbers.
The county’s general fund budgets $1.8 million for parks in 2019. That figure was as high as $2.5 million before Wolken got here 15 years ago. And the full-time staff of 28 is still slightly below pre-recession marks, too, though the system covering about 8,000 acres is bigger.
By the county’s math, that $1.8 million equals $2.74 spent per county resident. That’s your tax contribution to county parks for the year: $2.74. (Compare that, if you will, with the one-time $6 fee at Larimer County’s most popular open spaces.)
$2.74. I looked at that and made a bold statement: “I bet we’d give more if we were asked.”
To which Wolken said nothing. What’s he supposed to say? Every department director wishes for more money.
But there’s only so much to go around. Per capita taxes here are only about a third of Boulder’s and a half of Douglas’, easily among the lowest from Pueblo to Larimer and everywhere in between, data from the state Department of Local Affairs show.
What’s that mean for El Paso County’s parks and open spaces?
It means that 8,000 acres is what’s doable — a sliver of open space portfolios in counties beyond. In El Paso, developers must either pay regional park fees or offer land, and almost always the county takes the money, because “maintaining (land) for the next 100 years is the challenging part financially,” Wolken said.
But what if there were another funding vehicle? Say, through sales tax portions?
Could we then dream of more scenic destinations like Jones Park? The county is contemplating how to manage the mountain property transferred by the U.S. Forest Service — an unprecedented challenge for staff accustomed to more accessible properties, sites defined by sports fields rather than rugged trails.
What else is out there, waiting to be unlocked? Something like Jeffco’s North Table Mountain Park? Or like Douglas’ Spruce Mountain Open Space? Too lofty to think about something like Larimer’s Horsetooth Mountain Open Space?
Realistically, the county would focus on the under-siege plains north and east. More realistically, this is pie in the sky.
This is El Paso County, the notorious home of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, proudly tax-averse.
Have we taken a hint?
We might if we saw the maps in a meeting room at county parks headquarters. They show where population is growing, where building is happening and where it might happen next — guides for Wolken and his team.
He looked at the openness still there and said: “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”