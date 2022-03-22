El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder demoted a former Sheriff's Office lieutenant after repeated attempts to correct "insubordinate" and "disrespectful" behavior were unsuccessful, and not because of the officer's age or retirement plans, the sheriff testified in district court Tuesday.

The former lieutenant, Timothy Williams, "was given direct, clear guidelines and expectations of the vision and mission of the agency [and] the expectations I have" for the Sheriff's Office, Elder said in district court on the second day of a civil trial in Colorado Springs. "He continued to subvert the direction I had for the organization, knowing it frustrates me."

According to his lawsuit, Williams alleged Elder demoted him by two paygrades and into a nonsupervisory role as a senior deputy assigned to floor duty in the jail because of his age and future plans to retire.

At the time, Williams was in his mid-50s. In his lawsuit, Williams said he resigned immediately to avoid a negative effect on his retirement benefits.

Williams alleged in March 2016 he completed what he said was a mandatory survey that requested anticipated retirement dates from all employees. Williams noted he would be eligible to retire on June 1, 2018, according to his lawsuit.

But Elder said Tuesday the surveys were not compulsory, and employees did not have to answer its questions. Rather, he testified, the surveys were intended to help Elder get to know better his employees and their career goals.

Attorneys representing Elder and El Paso County further argued Elder took no adverse action against other employees who elected not to fill out the survey. Furthermore, they argued, nowhere on the survey Williams submitted did he indicate he did not want to answer the questions.

"I do not remember paying attention to Williams' retirement date," Elder said.

Elder alleged Williams bad-mouthed him and how he was managing the Sheriff's Office with other employees and others outside the office. Elder claimed Williams did not discuss his concerns with him directly, nor did Williams bring his concerns to his direct chain of command.

Attorneys representing Williams disputed that claim, saying Williams did take his concerns to the appropriate people, including other bureau chiefs and the county attorney.

According to his lawsuit, Williams was concerned appropriate procedures for disciplinary action were not followed in at least one investigation by the office's disciplinary action board into alleged misconduct by a fellow deputy. Elder said Tuesday in court Williams also "was not happy" about a handful of policy changes Elder wished to make.

Attorneys representing Elder and El Paso County on Tuesday said Elder had several conversations with Williams about his behavior in attempts to correct it. One such meeting in late October 2016 ran for 2½ hours and included Williams' direct supervisor at the time, Larry Borland. Elder said he thought the meeting ended well and that Williams understood his orders to stop having "sideline conversations" with others outside his chain of command.

Days after that meeting, Williams was heard playing "Send in the Clowns" by Judy Collins loudly in his office, which Elder said was "clearly" a dig at Elder and other employees. Elder said Borland handled disciplinary action against Williams, and the following Monday handed him a letter signed by Elder demoting him.

Elder said he believed Williams would discuss with him the demotion, as other employees had come to him to discuss disciplinary actions taken against them, but Williams never did.

But Robert McDonald, a former bureau chief in the Sheriff's Office and who chaired its disciplinary action board, said he felt Williams' demotion was surprising, particularly because Williams was never brought before the board for his actions.

In that instance, McDonald said, Elder did not follow appropriate disciplinary procedures, even after the sheriff early on in his tenure indicated he, too, would follow Sheriff's Office policies by holding a symbolic ceremony in which he signed a page of the policy book.

McDonald said the Sheriff's Office policy was to "correct behavior ... through fair and consistent disciplinary actions," which he said he felt were not afforded to Williams.

"The goal of disciplinary action is ... not to punish an employee but to correct their behavior," McDonald said. "Everybody makes mistakes. Those mistakes need to be addressed, but we don't want to punish."

Elder testified he did try to correct the behavior through numerous conversations with Williams. Furthermore, Elder's attorneys argued the agency's "sheriff's prerogative" clause gives Elder the unilateral authority to remove a deputy at will. The policy also states the process should be used "sparingly" and in "serious" types of cases.

But McDonald said he didn't feel the offenses in question were reason enough to demote Williams.

"It seemed pretty minor and it seemed to me it could have been taken care of through discussion," McDonald said.

The trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.