El Paso County parents are showing strong interest in COVID-19 vaccines for their children, with more than 1,800 kids ages 5 to 11 getting their first shot in the first few days of the roll-out.

Children's Hospital Colorado Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael DiStefano outlined the importance of the pediatric vaccine to local officials during a El Paso County Board of Health meeting this week, noting children are far more susceptible to infection with the spread of the delta variant than they were previously. He faced a few skeptical questions during the meeting, followed by hours of testimony by the public directed at the board that questioned the vaccine and pushed back on any vaccine mandate. El Paso County officials said they have no intention of issuing a mandate.

DiStefano described a rise in COVID-19, saying in the early days of the pandemic children accounted for 5% of infections and they now account for 25%. While most children don't get severely ill from the virus, he has treated children who have developed trouble breathing among other complications.

"It hasn’t been as benign as the general population has thought of it as," he said.

The Children's Hospital system has cared for about 2,000 kids for COVID and its complications since the pandemic started and that's included multiple children who have been flown from Colorado Springs to the system's cardiac intensive care unit because of conditions they developed as a result of their COVID-19 infections, he said. The hospitals have also faced a high number of children with respiratory illnesses that have needed care.

"While kids have been resilient to this, it has been challenging from a care perspective," DiStefano said.

In El Paso County, three COVID-19 patients between the ages of 10 to 19 have died from the virus, public health data show.

Children's Hospital participated in the clinical trial for the Pfizer vaccine for children, enrolling 252 participants, or about 10% of all children in the global study. The vaccine was shown to be safe and almost 91% effective in preventing infection in those 5 to 11, DiStefano said.

Colorado Springs City Councilman Dave Donelson raised several questions about the risk of the vaccine, including whether it can cause inflammation of the heart wall.

While the vaccine can cause heart inflammation in rare cases, DiStefano said, he has seen more problems with heart inflammation in children that develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare but serious condition that children can develop after getting the coronavirus.

He was not aware of any children who needed hospital care after getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado Springs, he said.

He also plans to vaccinate his own 10-year-old daughter after she recovers from COVID, he said.

El Paso County started rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for those 5 to 11 last weekend and reached 1,819 kids through the end of the day Monday, said Michelle Beyrle, spokeswoman for county public health.

"We have seen strong interest in pediatric vaccines in El Paso County so far, with clinics filling up very quickly. Many parents have expressed relief in having the opportunity to vaccinate their children," she said.

Children's Hospital's vaccine clinics for this Saturday and Sunday were both full on Thursday, the website showed.

Numerous other pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available; a full listing is available at elpasocountyhealth.org/how-can-i-get-a-vaccine.