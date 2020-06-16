The average daily number of new COVID-19 cases in El Paso County has been falling since the end of May – overall a positive sign in the fight against the virus.
"It is really reassuring that we are doing well with our opening," said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health.
The 14-day daily average started falling around May 31 and is now down to about 14 cases as of Tuesday. The downward trend has continued after restaurants started to reopen in the county about three weeks ago and as the state has allowed churches, gyms and other venues to open with limits on capacity.
Other areas have not been as successful in keeping reported infections low. Twenty states have seen rising numbers of new cases over the past 14 days, according to The New York Times.
The success in El Paso County may be attributed, in part, to good social distancing practices and prevention efforts that have protected residents at highest risk of severe illness, such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions, Johnson said. The county also could be benefiting from some of the seasonality expected to be associated with the virus similar to the annual trends seen with the flu, which is more common in the fall and winter, she said.
The county has not seen outbreaks associated with protests that followed the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died in police custody, perhaps because protesters wore masks and the local gatherings were smaller than in other cities, Johnson said. But the county is monitoring for reports of positive cases from rally attendees , she said.
El Paso County has had two COVID-19 outbreaks thus far in June. The most recent was reported Monday at the Advance Auto Parts on Tutt Boulevard where two staff members have tested positive. The other was reported June 10 at Workforce Management employment agency near the intersection of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road. Two staff members of the agency have tested positive. An outbreak is defined as two or more people testing positive for COVID-19 in a 14 day period, with evidence of disease transmission within a facility.
The county has had a slight decline in the number of residents getting tested for COVID-19 and it's possible that fewer people are feeling ill and need testing. But the health department still encourages all residents to get tested if they have symptoms of the virus, Johnson said. Symptoms can include a fever, cough and trouble breathing. The county has tested 25,200 people for the disease and about 1,424 have tested positive, according to El Paso County Health.
"The testing is an essential piece to us understanding where the virus is traveling, so we can truly trace it and engage people to make wise choices about what they need to do," Johnson said. The county is also hiring additional contact tracers to help find those who may have been exposed to the disease and advise them about how to protect themselves, she said.
Future data will help determine if restrictions on certain activities should be slowed down or prohibited. Some of the warning signs public health officials will be monitoring include an increasing number of deaths from the virus, more widespread outbreaks, and growth in the number of cases, particularly in groups at risk of severe illness, Johnson said. She encouraged the public to follow the coronvirus trends because many unknowns about the disease still exist.
"It’s like when you are out in the wilderness and you are blazing a new trail," Johnson said.