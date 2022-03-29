The only Republican on the primary ballot in the House District 21 race running to represent southern El Paso County, Karl Dent, is embroiled in legal battles related to domestic violence and animal cruelty, leading a former representative for the district to call on him to step aside.

"I can’t imagine anybody at the Capitol wanting to work with him, wanting to stand next to him while they are running a bill, running a bill with him," said former House District 21 Rep. Lois Landgraf. She said his presence would hurt the reputation of the Republican Party.

If elected, Dent could represent his district while serving probation for his felony trespassing conviction related to a domestic violence incident, the Secretary of State Office spokeswoman Annie Orloff said.

However, Landgraf said it's possible Dent could be expelled from the Colorado House by his peers in the same way former Rep. Steve Lebsock was after allegations of sexual harassment against him were proven credible.

She suggested Dent spend some time working on himself and run again at a later date.

Dent said he would not step down, calling Landgraf's concern about his felony conviction a distraction.

"I am here to serve the people and I am here to represent my party to the best of my ability," he said in an interview. Dent left the race for El Paso County Sheriff's Office following his conviction in August and jumped into the house district race.

Dent, a former military police officer and private security company owner, won a majority vote among about 40 delegates at the House District 21 assembly, beating out incumbent Mary Bradfield and Juli Henry, who did not receive the minimum 30% of the vote to make the primary ballot. He was one of numerous political newcomers victorious at the Republican assemblies.

If elected, Dent said he would work on restoring legal protections for police officers who follow the law and department protocols. He would also focus on ensuring county sheriff's offices are properly protecting communities from wildfire, as well as eliminating mail-in voting to restore election security, he said.

"I do believe 100% in in-person voting, that’s the only way to see who is voting," Dent said.

Dent said he was transparent with assembly delegates who asked about the domestic violence incident that led to his conviction that he is now appealing.

His ex-girlfriend told police that during a fight in May, 2020, Dent hit her, threatened her with a knife and said he would kill her, according to court documents. He said the entire argument was verbal.

While Dent was convicted of felony trespassing, he was acquitted of domestic violence, menacing, assault, child abuse and harassment charges in a jury trail. He was sentenced to two years probation in October. He is appealing his conviction because the court missed his deadline for a speedy trial, he said.

On Wednesday he will be back in court for a jury trail related to a violation of protection order, a misdemeanor. His ex-girlfriend told police he approached her car while she was picking her child up from football practice, according to court documents. Dent said he did not approach her car and when he saw her, he left.

He is also involved in an animal cruelty case involving his own dogs getting into a fight in his backyard, he said. It would be unreasonable for him to be found guilty in that case because he was not present, he said.

Dent's opponent in the general election, Kolten Montgomery, was a former sheriff's deputy in Pueblo and owned a small digital marketing company. He now provides asset protection for Albertson's and Safeway.

Montgomery, a former Republican, considers himself a progressive constitutionalist focused on practical goals and was expecting to run against Bradfield, the incumbent.

"I was really looking forward to facing her because it was going to be a really civil campaign," he said.

He considers Dent's candidacy a symptom of the extremism in the Republican party. He is looking forward to talking with voters on all sides and bringing people together.

If elected, he would focus on improving mental health care access, particularly for law enforcement and ensuring they have job security if they seek help. He would also like to see better alternatives for those convicted of drug crimes other than incarceration through state restricted housing that would provide true rehabilitation. He would also fight for collective bargaining rights for public employees, such as police officers and fire fighters.

Montgomery is 24 years old. He would turn 25 in time to be eligible to represent the district, he said.