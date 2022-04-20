Craig Dossey, executive director of El Paso County's Planning and Community Development department, is leaving his post.

After serving for almost seven years as the department's director and working nearly 20 years in government, Dossey will now work in the private sector as a consultant on land-use and development-related issues, he said.

"I wanted to use some of my knowledge to make things a little smoother when it comes to development in the region," he said Wednesday.

His last day with El Paso County is April 28.

Dossey joined Planning and Community Development in 2008 as a project manager. For about eight years, he reviewed development applications and helped develop county oil, gas, wind and solar regulations before he was promoted in late November 2015 to be the department's executive director, he said.

Planning and Community Development reviews all land-development proposals submitted to the county to ensure they comply with zoning and engineering standards. The office also conducts construction inspections and enforces county ordinances and development codes.

As executive director, Dossey helped navigate his office and the county through the completion of two master plans. The Water Master Plan identifies and addresses water-supply issues as they relate to land use. The county's updated master plan, adopted last spring, is expected to guide local development for the next 20 to 30 years as El Paso County plans to pack in hundreds of thousands of new residents in the coming decades.

The department also improved its transparency, Dossey said, with an electronic review system through which online users can access land-use applications.

"I have nothing but high regard for Craig and his leadership," County Administrator Bret Waters said. "He's done an outstanding job. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Dossey said he now wants to use his knowledge and skills to "build some bridges between government and development."

"I'm excited to look at things through a different lens," he said. "Something I've always tried to do is continue to learn, and I look forward to learning all the various ins and outs of development and land-use planning."

His successor will be challenged with addressing housing affordability in the region, as the local population grows and building costs balloon, Dossey said.

"That's going to be an issue the person in this role continues to face, as well as the county and the region, and there's no one thing that fixes it."

Public Works Director Kevin Mastin will step in as the interim director on May 2 as Waters seeks Dossey's permanent replacement, he said, and Deputy Public Works Director Jack Ladley will serve as the Public Works director.

As he prepares to leave his post next week, Dossey is confident he leaves the department in the capable hands of his staff.

"They really are here to provide the best service they can, all the way from the mom-and-pop shops who walk through our doors to the big developers," he said.