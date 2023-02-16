The El Paso County Planning Commission on Thursday denied a preliminary sketch plan proposing 450 new homes south of Black Forest, after neighbors voiced concern about density and perceived threats to their rural lifestyle, local wildlife and a strained water supply.

The Planning Commission voted 5-3 not to recommend developer Classic Homes’ Jaynes Property sketch plan, which details land designation for the single-family residential lots, commercial use and open space on a total of 142 acres southwest of the intersection of Poco and Vollmer roads, to the El Paso County Board of Commissioners.

The development would feature mixed residential lot sizes serving as a buffer in density transition between the 5-acre and 2.5-acre rural residential plots to the north and west and roughly 5,000 approved units in the Sterling Ranch subdivision to the east, said Andrea Barlow of N.E.S. Inc., representing Classic Homes.

But commission members voting against the sketch said their main concern was that the proposed density was not enough in character with the low-density plots to the north and west. The sketch will go before the Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting March 21, and if the board concurs with the planning commission, Classic Homes must return with a revised sketch or nix the proposal.

“Certainly this (land) will be developed,” commission member Becky Fuller said. “But … the neighbors with the larger lots, they need to be cared for.”

Barlow said the developer held a neighborhood meeting in October to seek compromise with residents’ concerns and ultimately revised its original sketch to include a buffer zone of 1-acre and half-acre lots, as well as setbacks up to 85 feet along the northern and western boundaries to “protect the openness of that view towards the mountains.” The original sketch proposed 1-3 units per acre along the boundary, she said.

Classic Homes did not feel like it could compromise with residents on increasing acreage to 5-acre lots in those areas, Barlow said.

“Our opinion is that that isn’t a transition — that’s an exact replica of (the rural residential lots),” she said. “We would have preferred our original plan, but this is something that provides that transition and addresses some of the neighbors’ concerns.”

The development would mostly consist of 2-5 units per acre and 5-12 units per acre further within the development, project documents show. It also increased neighborhood park space from a total of 3.5 to roughly 8 acres to incorporate possible raptor nesting, Barlow said.

Primary access to the development would be via the extension of Briargate Parkway, a four-lane, east-west artery generally connecting the Briargate area to Falcon, and two other points of access from Vollmer Road in order to protect the rural integrity of Poco Road, she said. The 450 units would generate approximately 4,200 estimated daily trips in the area.

Several residents, backed by dozens of opposition letters sent to the county since August, told planning commissioners that the development threatens wildlife, including a well-known herd of pronghorn, and tight-knit rural lifestyles and activities with potentially increased crime and busy traffic.

“My wife and I worked and saved all our life to be able to buy this home,” said Raul Reyes, who lives on a 5-acre plot on Poco Road. “We’re not just people that live on a street. We all know each other, our children, our grandchildren, our animals.”

Gary Beierle said he has lived on Poco Road for nearly 45 years and fears the development would destroy the ponderosa pine-laden bluff on the Jaynes Property that blocks out light from Colorado Springs and potential noise from the Briargate Parkway extension. He believed the county has an obligation to protect “unique” natural features like the bluff.

“We all understand the (parkway extension) is going to happen,” Beierle said. “We need to protect … adjacent and nearby rural parcels so we can enjoy the rural neighborhood and lifestyle we’ve come to expect after decades of living here.”

Barlow said surveys by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department found that the development’s impact on wildlife habitat would be “negligible” and caused no concern for endangered species. She also noted that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concluded that ponds in the area did not fall under protectable categories.

“Nobody has identified (the land) as a significant natural feature,” she said.

She also argued that the development abided by requirements outlined in the county’s Master Plan, a document that establishes a vision for accommodating mass growth that could swell the county’s population by another 250,000 by 2050.

“The area is changing, it’s evolving,” Barlow said. “It is not a requirement for anybody to rezone their property or develop it, but it’s an opportunity for people … to meet the growing needs of the population of El Paso County.”

Commission members voting in favor of the sketch said they believe it conforms with the Master Plan and that their job is to determine if proposals follow review criteria. Associate member Christopher Whitney said that while he believes development is inevitable and necessary, it must be thoroughly scrutinized in its early stages.

“Down the road, if somebody holds (the sketch approval) up and says, ‘You approved this,’ you’re stuck with it,” Whitney said. "I worry that an approval gets us started down a road we can’t back up on if we decide we’d like to change our minds when the particulars are available.”