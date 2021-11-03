El Paso County voters have decided to bump along local roads for a little bit longer.

Now, county policymakers are brainstorming other ways to fund millions of dollars needed to address declining county roads and backlogged parks projects after voters Tuesday night rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed El Paso County to retain and spend $15 million in excess government money to do so, they said Wednesday.

Voters struck down the ballot measure by about 45-55%, election results last updated late Tuesday night show, a setback for proponents who argued the funds were critical to fixing aging road infrastructure and restoring local parks, facilities large numbers of residents regularly use, they said. About $13 million would have been earmarked for roads and the remaining $2 million for parks.

“We have a lot of mileage of roads that are in poor condition, and if we don’t figure out a way to repair them, we are going to eventually have to rebuild them,” El Paso County Commission Chairman Stan VanderWerf said Wednesday. “That’s an expensive cost. It can be two, three, four times as expensive as repairing the roads.”

More than 60% of the county’s paved roads and 45% of its rural roads are in poor shape or need reconstructing, according to a county Public Works report released this summer.

And though the department “stretches every penny” of its roughly $37.1 million annual operating budget on roads, as well as other work for which the department is responsible, El Paso County Public Works Executive Director Kevin Mastin previously told commissioners, it’s not enough to fully tackle a growing list of roadway needs.

VanderWerf also said he was concerned about a possible economic downturn over the next few years, which could see county revenues from sales tax, for example, decline. El Paso County’s sales and use tax revenues go into its general fund and most can be used for discretionary spending. Local sales and use tax revenues have remained significantly higher than budgeted projections throughout the pandemic, with federal stimulus funding pumped into the local economy and population growth possibly contributing to the increase, County Controller Nikki Simmons has said.

“The timing was now to do something substantial to fix our roads,” VanderWerf said.

Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said the measure may have failed because families have been negatively affected financially by the pandemic and are looking to save money.

“Those … who may have been furloughed during COVID are recently going back to work and they’ve made decisions to save money. You see that general sentiment across the ballot,” Gonzalez said.

Both VanderWerf and Gonzalez have some ideas for how to pump more cash into county roads and parks maintenance, including seeking grant money and identifying other ways the county can save money and put those funds into parks and roads.

Gonzalez’s immediate plan, he said, is to discuss with county public works and park staff, as well as county administration, other ways El Paso County can fund “priority” projects. Commissioners are currently mulling a $512 million proposed 2022 budget which has so far allocated $11 million — the largest budget expenditure — to “high impact road infrastructure.”

“I want to know: How do we better address these issues and stay focused on our higher priorities? How do we best move forward?” Gonzalez said.

Grant money for parks projects are one way, VanderWerf added, but state grant money counts toward the county’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights limit. Colorado's TABOR calculates increases in most local government revenues via a formula based on population growth and inflation. Excesses can only be used for voter-approved purposes.

“If we exceed our TABOR limit to accept that (grant) money, then we need to defund something else,” VanderWerf said. “That’s a problem, so that has suppressed our applications for grants.”

But Gonzalez said federal grant money doesn’t contribute to El Paso County’s TABOR limit, “so there are some options for grants.”

VanderWerf said he was also hopeful guidelines for using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds may be relaxed so counties can use that funding for roads.

Taking a county TABOR retention question to voters in 2022 is an option, but it isn’t one the commission has discussed, VanderWerf and Gonzalez said.

“What’s appropriate now is that the TABOR question has been settled,” VanderWerf said. "It is possible that we could reconsider it, but at this point the voters have spoken."

Election 2021 Results | State and Local Measures | El Paso and Teller Counties

Measure Yes No
(Early, unofficial results)
Colorado - Amendment 78 63,933 / 51.24% 60,839 / 48.76%
Colorado - Proposition 119 57,130 / 45.31% 68,945 / 54,69%
Colorado - Proposition 120 60,159 / 48.05% 65,048 / 51.95%
Colorado Springs - 1A 56,602 / 45.16% 68,728 / 54.84%
Colorado Springs - 2C 38,352 / 46.30% 44,488 / 53.70%
Colorado Springs - 2D 47,556 / 57.51% 35,136 / 42.49%
School District 49 - 4A 4,366 / 25.55% 12,720 / 74.45%
Colorado Springs School District 11 - 4B 19,904 / 49.13% 20,608 / 50.87%
Manitou Springs School District 14 - 4C 1,090 / 42.56% 1,471 / 57.44%
Harrison School District 2 - 4D 3,752 / 64.42% 2,072 / 35.32%
Peyton 23-JT - 5A 639 / 61.21% 405 / 38.79%
Monument - 2E 1,330 / 58.82% 931 / 41.18%
Monument - 2F 1,444 / 63.03% 847 / 36.97%
Monument - 2G 1,288 / 59.00% 895 / 41.00%
Ramah - 2A 26 / 54.17% 22 / 45.83%
Calhan - 2B 97 / 56.73% 74 / 43.27%
Security Fire Protection District - 6A 3,881 / 62.33% 2,346 / 37.67%
Briargate General Improvement - 6B 4,289 / 65.50% 2,259 / 34.50%
Four Mile Protection District - 6A 455 / 69.36% 201 / 30.64%

2021 El Paso, Teller and Fremont County Election Races

Candidate Votes Percentage
(Early, unofficial results)
CITY OF FOUNTAIN
Mayor (four-year term)
Sharon Thompson 1,422 54.13%
Detra Duncan 1,205 45.87%
Council member - At-large
Four-year term (vote for one)
Frederick Hinton 2,168 100%
Council member - Ward 1
Four-year term (vote for one)
Christopher Curl 349 44.69%
Gordon Rick 432 55.31%
Council member - Ward 3
Four-year term (vote for one)
Cory Applegate 497 68.93%
Marcia Gieck 224 31.07%
CITY OF MANITOU SPRINGS
Mayor (two-year term)
Alan Delwiche 435 34.44%
John Graham 828 65.56%
City Council - Ward 1
Four-year term (vote for one)
Natalie Johnson 309 100%
City Council - Ward 2
Four-year term (vote for one)
Nancy Fortuin 368 100%
City Council - Ward 3
Four-year term (vote for one)
Michelle Whetherhult 238 61.50%
Bob Todd 149 38.50%
SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Harrison District 2
Four-year term (3)
Janice Frazier 2,168 22.82%
Kesha Lewis 1,475 15.53%
Kimieko Lei Otamura 1,235 13.00%
Joyce Salazar 2,307 24.28%
Michelle Wills-Hill 2,315 24.37%
Colorado Springs District 11
Two-year term (1)
Al Loma 16,417 52.14%
Shawn Gullixson 15,068 47,86%
Four-year term (3)
Sandra Bankes 16,277 20.36%
John Gustafson 8,897 11.13%
Rebecca Acevedo Kenderline 4,208 5.26%
Lauren Nelson 15,818 19.78%
Julie Ott 12,052 15.07%
Chris Wallis 11,857 14.83%
Jennifer Williamson 10,845 13.56%
District 49
D-1, four-year term (1)
Dave Cruson 769 31.65%
Fadil Lee 261 10.74%
Jamilynn D'Avola 1,400 57.61%
D-4, two-year term (1)
Ivy Liu 1,337 64.19%
Tammy Harold 746 35.81%
D-4, four-year term (1)
Lori Thompson 1,104 58.94%
Elmer Harris 605 32.30%
Justin Jakovac 164 8.76%
Academy District 20
(vote for three)
Tiana Clark 6,253 3.49%
Brian Coram 6,174 10.18%
Nathan Johnson 3,174 5.23%
Nicole Konz 11,103 18.31%
Tom LaValley 10,858 17.90%
Jackie Lesh 6,533 10.77%
Lindsay Moore 2,632 4.34%
Michael Riffle 1,549 2.55%
Aaron Salt 10,253 16.91%
Jason Silva 2,118 3.49%
Widefield District 3
(vote for three)
Susan Waller-Graham 1,892 17.14%
David Dock 2,089 18.92%
Gregory Fisher 1,984 17.97%
Dolly Handel 1,591 14.41%
Brenda Miller
Marie Dale Peterson-Henderson 1,245 11.28%
Yevgeniya Tsyganok
Donna Walsh 2,238 20.27%
Cheyenne Mountain District 12
(vote for two)
Mark Alanis 849 7.75%
Randy Case 3,415 31.18%
Mary Louise Fiddler 1,433 13.08%
Lynne Stadjuhar Platt 757 6.91%
Nissa Steinhour 2,906 26.53%
Rae Ann Weber 1,594 14.55%
Fountain-Fort Carson District 8
Four-year term (2)
Kenneth Coffee Jr. 1,034 34.89%
Shirley Martinez 1,002 33.81%
Michelle Massaro 928 31.31%
Two-year term (1)
Rose Terrell 1,873 100%
Manitou Springs District 14
Four-year term (2)
Christina Vidovich 1,278 47.07%
Natalie Johnson 1,437 52.93%
Ellicott District 22
Four-year term (1)
Matt Amendt 418 49.70%
Mike Ferguson 423 50.30%
Hanover District 28
Four-year term (2)
James Robert Bolish 33 10.86%
Matthew John Grove 43 14.14%
Thomas Joseph Lippert 133 43.75%
Edward Albert Sweazy 95 31.25%
Woodland Park District RE-2
District B
Aaron Helstrom 24 .42%
David Rusterholtz 3,328 58.22%
Amy Wolin 2,364 41.36%
District C
David Illingsworth II 3,077 54.81%
Misty Leafers 2,537 45.19%
District D
Gary Brovetto 2,858 50.30%
Paula Levy 2,824 49.70%
District E
Suzanne Patterson 3,412 60.65%
Dale Suiter 2,214 39.35%
Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1
Fremont RE-2
Four-year term (2)
Andrew Dalton 23 24.21%
Karleigh Purcell 19 20.00%
David Wood 28 29.47%
Andy Franklin 25 26.32%
Big Sandy District 100J
Director
Four-year term (2)
Chad Maranville 56 41.79%
Daniel Brown 21 15.67%
Greg Mitchell 57 42.54%
Joint School District 28
Four-year term (3)
Kelli Markus 413 32.47%
Julie Mannering 462 36.32%
Buffi Cavanagh 397 31.21%
Monument Home Rule
Charter Commission (9)
Jennifer Coopman 669 11.41%
Matt Brunk 702 11.98%
Brandy Turner 689 11.03%
Sana Abbott 658 10.54%
Ashley Watt 674 10.79%
Janet Ladowski 654 10.47%
Shannon Clark 679 10.87%
Steve King 749 12.00%
Joel Lusby 680 10.89%

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

