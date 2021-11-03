El Paso County voters have decided to bump along local roads for a little bit longer.

Now, county policymakers are brainstorming other ways to fund millions of dollars needed to address declining county roads and backlogged parks projects after voters Tuesday night rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed El Paso County to retain and spend $15 million in excess government money to do so, they said Wednesday.

Voters struck down the ballot measure by about 45-55%, election results last updated late Tuesday night show, a setback for proponents who argued the funds were critical to fixing aging road infrastructure and restoring local parks, facilities large numbers of residents regularly use, they said. About $13 million would have been earmarked for roads and the remaining $2 million for parks.

“We have a lot of mileage of roads that are in poor condition, and if we don’t figure out a way to repair them, we are going to eventually have to rebuild them,” El Paso County Commission Chairman Stan VanderWerf said Wednesday. “That’s an expensive cost. It can be two, three, four times as expensive as repairing the roads.”

More than 60% of the county’s paved roads and 45% of its rural roads are in poor shape or need reconstructing, according to a county Public Works report released this summer.

And though the department “stretches every penny” of its roughly $37.1 million annual operating budget on roads, as well as other work for which the department is responsible, El Paso County Public Works Executive Director Kevin Mastin previously told commissioners, it’s not enough to fully tackle a growing list of roadway needs.

VanderWerf also said he was concerned about a possible economic downturn over the next few years, which could see county revenues from sales tax, for example, decline. El Paso County’s sales and use tax revenues go into its general fund and most can be used for discretionary spending. Local sales and use tax revenues have remained significantly higher than budgeted projections throughout the pandemic, with federal stimulus funding pumped into the local economy and population growth possibly contributing to the increase, County Controller Nikki Simmons has said.

“The timing was now to do something substantial to fix our roads,” VanderWerf said.

Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said the measure may have failed because families have been negatively affected financially by the pandemic and are looking to save money.

“Those … who may have been furloughed during COVID are recently going back to work and they’ve made decisions to save money. You see that general sentiment across the ballot,” Gonzalez said.

Both VanderWerf and Gonzalez have some ideas for how to pump more cash into county roads and parks maintenance, including seeking grant money and identifying other ways the county can save money and put those funds into parks and roads.

Gonzalez’s immediate plan, he said, is to discuss with county public works and park staff, as well as county administration, other ways El Paso County can fund “priority” projects. Commissioners are currently mulling a $512 million proposed 2022 budget which has so far allocated $11 million — the largest budget expenditure — to “high impact road infrastructure.”

“I want to know: How do we better address these issues and stay focused on our higher priorities? How do we best move forward?” Gonzalez said.

Grant money for parks projects are one way, VanderWerf added, but state grant money counts toward the county’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights limit. Colorado's TABOR calculates increases in most local government revenues via a formula based on population growth and inflation. Excesses can only be used for voter-approved purposes.

“If we exceed our TABOR limit to accept that (grant) money, then we need to defund something else,” VanderWerf said. “That’s a problem, so that has suppressed our applications for grants.”

But Gonzalez said federal grant money doesn’t contribute to El Paso County’s TABOR limit, “so there are some options for grants.”

VanderWerf said he was also hopeful guidelines for using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds may be relaxed so counties can use that funding for roads.

Taking a county TABOR retention question to voters in 2022 is an option, but it isn’t one the commission has discussed, VanderWerf and Gonzalez said.

“What’s appropriate now is that the TABOR question has been settled,” VanderWerf said. "It is possible that we could reconsider it, but at this point the voters have spoken."