Colorado Springs hospitals are stretching their capacity for patients in need of intensive care, as they face the largest influx of COVID-19 patients in the state over the last week.
Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health, painted a concerning picture of the stresses Colorado Springs hospitals are facing Wednesday during her agency's board meeting, including how patient care is suffering, dramatic steps that need to be taken and how the strain on health care staff is likely to be prolonged through November and December.
"We are putting beds in the hallways or we are needing to move (intensive care unit) patients out into non-ICU beds," she said. "It doesn’t mean they don’t get the vent, but they don’t have the same eyes on them that they would in a large ICU," Johnson said. Vents, or ventilators, can be a critical piece of care for COVID-19 patients who struggle to breathe.
ICUs are also designed to provide diligent supervision and intervention, but the hospitals are using less ideal spaces for patients now because they have to, Johnson said.
"It is what we do in health care — we care for those who show up at our door," she said.
UCHealth hospitals have moved critical-care patients out of ICU areas, doubled up patients into single rooms and have held patients in the emergency departments or post anesthesia care unit until beds free up elsewhere, spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. They are also prepared to put patient beds in hallways based on the modeling that shows demand for care will keep going up, she said.
Beds can be placed in strategic non-conventional areas, including hallways, to ensure they have access to care, as part of surge plans, Johnson said.
Centura Health did not provide specifics, but said the health system has plans to increase capacity and many of its hospitals are implementing them, spokeswoman Becky Brockman said.
El Paso County hospitals are caring for 246 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, which is still below last year's winter spike of 292 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.
The county saw 117 new COVID-19 patients admitted in the last week, far and away the highest across the state, said Scott Bookman, the state's COVID-19 incident commander
Local hospitals have also been challenged by patients with other needs, such as traumatic injuries.
A statewide staffing shortage is also challenging hospitals. Some local staff have been picking up extra shifts for months and in some cases for the entire pandemic, Johnson said.
"It is really due to the burnout and moral distress. The moral distress of having to care for patients coming into a second year for something that is by and large preventable," she said. Most COVID-19 patients in need of hospital care are not vaccinated.
Some hospital staff have also been recruited away by other organizations and other states in dire need of help, Johnson said.
The lack of staffing is also requiring nurses to take on more patients at a time. Nurses are normally assigned two critical patients and now they may need to care for four or six, she told the board.
"This present surge is as severe as any that we have experienced in 2020 and 2021," she said.
Across Colorado, hospital and state officials are discussing the need to move crisis standards of care, a step that other states such as Idaho, Alaska and Montana have already taken.
The discussions are currently focused on bed availability and necessary staffing levels to care for patients, Vogrin said.
"This would require hospitals to make decisions about who gets limited resources and treatments," she said. "We hope that Colorado will not reach this level. We need residents to get vaccinated, to get tested if they’re sick and to avoid transmitting the virus to others."
Mayor John Suthers said he was not aware of any state action to assist hospitals and has not received any requests from the hospitals to ask for state assistance or issue any public health orders. He also has no intention to issue a public health order, such as a mask mandate.
Suthers is instituting a mask mandate for all city employees who have not been vaccinated or choose not to disclose their status starting on Nov. 1, based on public health recommendations. The mask mandates for the police and fire departments have already started.
"We actually brought in all the department heads and managers. There was a consensus this was the appropriate solution," he said.