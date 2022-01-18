El Paso County hospitals were caring for more coronavirus patients Friday than at any point during the delta surge of the virus.

The highly contagious omicron variant has also driven far more patients to seek care in emergency rooms for more mild cases, a trend prompting UCHealth to implement new screening to ensure the staff focus on patients in true emergencies when demand is at its highest, said Dr. Richard Zane, director of emergency services with the health system.

"We are screening lower acuity patients to create more capacity," he said.

Some patients may be asked to go to an urgent care or a primary care doctor if they have a condition that can wait 24 hours and is not a true medical emergency, he said. Those people having heart attacks, strokes or other severe medical emergencies should still come in for care, Zane said.

Those who come into emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms are screened to ensure they have healthy oxygen levels in their blood and are otherwise healthy enough to recover at home, he said.

People who are having trouble breathing, experiencing pain or pressure in their chest or are having trouble remaining conscious, among other serious symptoms, should seek care for COVID in an emergency room, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many emergency departments across the state and in Colorado Springs have been strained by omicron and UCHealth's emergency rooms are among those that have needed to board patients or care for them in the emergency room because other areas of the hospital can't care for them immediately, he said.

"We are doing everything we can to relieve the pressure on the system," he said.

Penrose-St. Francis is seeing similar trends with high numbers of omicron patients coming to emergency rooms for care. And while hospital staff always screens patients to ensure they need emergency room care it is more intentional now, said Dr. Stephen Cobb, chief medical officer for the Denver metro area of Centura Health.

"That's become a lot more important," he said.

El Paso County Public Health data showed 255 patients in need of COVID-19 care on Friday, the most recent data available, and those numbers continue to tick up, Zane said. County hospitals were caring for 237 patients at the peak of demand for care during the delta wave in November.

More patients in this wave of COVID-19 have it as a secondary diagnosis, but in some of those cases coronavirus could have caused the main problem, such as a stroke, Zane said.

Other patients may be in the hospital for unrelated reasons and have an asymptomatic case of COVID-19. But the state's health care system is still strained, Cobb said.

"We are stressed throughout all of our hospitals," Cobb said.

The number of omicron cases in the county may have reached a high plateau with 12,247 new cases in the last week as of Monday, up from 10,947 cases over a week as of Jan. 10.

"The rate of increase has slowed down, and we are now in a sustained high level of daily cases. With such a high level of disease activity in our community, there may still be reporting lags and cases may continue to come in," said Michelle Beryle, a spokeswoman with El Paso County Public Health. The agency expects to know in the next week or two if the community has reached the peak of omicron cases.

While it is difficult to know if the county is peaking, it is likely close, and when cases start falling the number of people in need of hospital care will follow in the coming weeks — although more slowly, said Beth Carlton, an epidemiologist with the Colorado School of Public Health.

By early February the strain on the health care system should be much reduced, she said.

"This isn’t going to last forever. ... It is just extremely painful and disruptive," she said.

Most people testing positive are recovering at home, possibly after a visit to a primary care office or urgent care — clinics that have been busy in recent weeks.

At Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care in Colorado Springs, co-owner Dr. John Dygert said he has seen a high volume of patients with omicron and many of those people are experiencing more gastrointestinal systems and sore throats than in previous waves.

The clinic has not received supplies to give most patients monoclonal antibodies because of the ongoing national shortages, but testing supplies are holding, he said.

The COVID-19 vaccination is the best protection against the severe disease and Dygert talks with his patients about the importance of the shots. In some cases, he has changed patients' minds, he said.

"It has been kind of an uphill battle," he said.

In El Paso County, 63.8% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, public health data show.

The huge numbers of people getting the omicron variant will contribute to overall herd immunity and should help the virus become more endemic, similar to the flu.

"We may be coming out the other side of this whole two-year ordeal," he said.

He hopes the pandemic can serve as a wake-up call for folks with conditions such as diabetes and hypertension to prioritize their health, because those conditions are always a risk factor for poor health outcomes, he said.