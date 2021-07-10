County commissioners next week will mull an amendment to a plan for portions of the proposed Waterview North development near Security-Widefield to add more than 1,200 homes there.

Owner CPR Entitlements LLC seeks approval to reduce the amount of industrial land previously approved in the 681-acre development’s plan by about 53 acres and commercial land by 16 acres to add 1,260 more single-family and multi-family units. The new homes would be built on 74 acres within the development at the northeast corner of the Bradley Road and Powers Boulevard, planning documents show.

If approved, the amendment would only affect areas within the second and third phases of the development’s build out. Additionally, it would increase the total number of single- and multi-family homes in the Waterview development from 2,017 to 3,277, county planner Nina Ruiz told planning commissioners last month.

The added homes would increase the lot density to a maximum of about 10 units per acre in the northeast portion of the development, engineer Charles Cothern of CPR Entitlements said. Density across the entire development would increase from about three units per acre to about five units per acre, Ruiz said.

The sketch plan shows some residential lots in the amendment area could have as many as 20 homes per acre, Planning Commissioner Eric Moraes noted, expressing concern about the increased density.

“Single-family (development) up to 20 dwelling units per acre seems pretty darn small,” Moraes said.

Cothern said the plan intended to show there were residential areas that could have those kinds of densities.

“Maybe it’s a townhome, maybe that’s a duplex, because (the plan) does give the full potential range of densities in there,” he said. “… We’re trying to make sure that we’re meeting the market requirements.”

Moraes isn't opposed to more residential development in the area but was concerned the plans were too flexible, he said.

“I’m going through the products to make sure the citizens in the future get what they were told they were going to get,” he said.

Cothern said the plans highlight the “tug-of-war” between what actually is built and the flexibility the developer needs to accommodate housing needs.

El Paso County commissioners will consider the item at their next regular meeting on Thursday.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave. in Colorado Springs. It will also be livestreamed on the county Facebook page, facebook.com/ElPasoCountyCO.

Meeting agendas are online at agendasuite.org/iip/elpaso.