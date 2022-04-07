PALMER LAKE • Shrouded within the ponderosa pine forest just off the Santa Fe Trail in Palmer Lake, Catherine McGuire surveyed the compact 65-acre tract of land that is now El Paso County's newest open space.

Formerly named for one of two promontories overlooking the grounds, Elephant Rock, the land that once belonged to her family was officially dedicated Thursday afternoon as Santa Fe Open Space, now named for the historic railway nearby.

"I love what they've done with it," she said.

The McGuire/Close family joins El Paso County commissioners and parks officials to cut the ribbon and officially open the new #SantaFeOpenSpace. pic.twitter.com/LXqF9nbvgH — Breeanna Jent (@breejentnews) April 7, 2022

Alongside family members, McGuire joined El Paso County officials and residents along the trail — Elephant Rock and privately owned Ben Lomand Mountain looming just ahead, outside the preserve's limits — to celebrate its official opening. The ceremony marked an end to several years of work since the county bought the land for $340,000 in 2017 with excess government revenues.

But more than a decade prior, McGuire said she and her family recognized the importance of preserving the land amid increasing commercial and residential development across the county.

"One day I was on the property and I thought, 'I'm so blessed to have this,'" McGuire said. "It came to me that I'm supposed to preserve it."

Her family agreed, and they placed the property into a conservation easement in 2003 to protect its natural scenic beauty as well as its ecological, recreational, environmental and historical qualities.

"It needed to happen, because it belongs to all of us," McGuire's brother, Tom Close, said.

Accessed along the Santa Fe Trail, about a half-mile from Palmer Lake's shores, El Paso County began work a little over a year ago to transform the land into a natural open space that will provide residents and visitors the opportunity to traverse more natural foothills while staying close to urbanized areas, said El Paso County Parks officer Ross Williams, who oversaw plans for the open space. It includes a single-track circuit covering 1.75 miles.

With only 65 acres, there isn't a lot of room to build, he said, but that adds to its charm.

"This way, we preserve it for exactly what it is. We keep it wild," he said.

The new tract is a "great addition to [the] local trail system," Palmer Lake Mayor Bill Bass said, in addition to the popular Palmer Lake Reservoir Trail nearby.

"We're always looking forward to new visitors to our area and welcome them to explore Palmer Lake while they are here. I certainly see this as a win for the area."

The new open space encompasses about 60 acres, and includes a single track circuit covering 1.75 miles. It's a little breezy and chilly today, but the sun makes it a nice day to be outdoors. #ElPasoCounty #ColorfulColorado — Breeanna Jent (@breejentnews) April 7, 2022

County and town officials expect the new open space to see lots of use, particularly as parks and open spaces have boomed in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic, El Paso County Board of Commissioners Chairman Stan VanderWerf said.

Local parks and trails have seen record numbers of visitors since then, he said, some seeing as many as 1,000-plus visitors a day.

They "provide an organic and natural way to relax, recharge, and refocus," VanderWerf said.

Santa Fe Open Space is the third to open in El Paso County in two years. Officials opened the new 495-acre Kane Ranch Open space east of Fountain on March 23. They also opened the 1,070-acre Pineries Open Space along the Palmer Divide in Black Forest in June 2020.

El Paso County has prioritized parks, trails and open space despite shortages in county general funds specifically dedicated to them, County Commissioner Holly Williams said.

Most recently, voters also rejected a ballot question in November that would have allowed the county to use $15 million in excess government revenues to fund backlogged roadway improvements and deferred parks projects. Two million dollars would have been earmarked for parks.

But partner organizations and county parks staff have been instrumental in helping identify funding for these initiatives, Holly Williams said.

"We prioritize our hard-earned tax dollars to fulfill our commitment to these worthy projects to give people the opportunity to engage in and explore our beautiful county," she said.

The county expects to continue expanding and improving local parks, VanderWerf said, including in the near future, the Hanson Trailhead and Fountain Regional Park, both in Fountain, and Paint Mines Interpretive Park in Calhan.