Schools have been preparing for how to best thwart intruders for more than two decades, but the invisible coronravirus has redefined readiness.
“The social norms have really changed,” said Susan Payne, director of safety and security for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 and founder of Colorado’s Safe2Tell tip line.
After local superintendents collectively agreed to close schools on March 13 — the first in the state to do so — Payne was appointed as liaison for the region’s 17 public school districts to work with public health and emergency management officials.
Using mass shooting crisis-management principles, Payne has helped build a systematic framework for attacking the virus, with a focus on protecting students and staff and preventing germs from spreading.
“Schools are one of our largest employers, and they provide services for our most precious natural resource — our children,” said Payne, a former Colorado Springs police officer and the area's first school resource officer.
Weekly calls with leaders from some 30 public, private and charter schools, from large metro to small rural districts, developed strong communication, Payne said.
Payne and other district representatives first devised a plan for meal and food distributions for needy families during school closures, as well as procedures for handing out electronic devices for students who needed them to do distance learning.
In recent weeks, touchless processes were developed for bringing students back into schools to pick up art projects, awards, papers from classes, sports gear, locker contents and other materials.
Younger students may have stayed in the car with their parents while school staff placed items into the trunk, for example.
Older students were assigned a time to arrive at school in groups of 10. They waited in line outside school buildings before entering, 6 feet apart, to maintain the new social-distancing rule.
Students spritzed on hand sanitizer and answered health screening questions before proceeding inside.
Teachers checked in students on computers at each stage in a circuit, which included areas for dropping off electronic equipment, places to pick up classwork and yearbook stations.
One-way routes minimized personal contact, elbow bumps were discouraged, drinking fountains didn’t work and hallway doors were propped open to eliminate the need to touch door handles.
“We’ve had ongoing collaboration and partnership to be as consistent and well-informed as possible,” Payne said.
Consulting with agencies such as FEMA also shaped guidelines for schools, she said.
Working with El Paso County Public Health for three weeks on a variance application for modified in-person graduation ceremonies also turned into an exercise in patience and persistence.
El Paso County became the first in the state to request permission from Colorado public health officials and the governor for a waiver from the ban on groups of more than 10 people.
“We realized that every school couldn’t get a variance, but we all had to come together and agree to follow certain guidelines that we presented to the county commissioners,” Payne said.
“That teamwork was a huge win and a shout out to everybody that we were fighting to do what we could.”
The county health department and Payne have been tweaking 44 proposals from all kinds of schools that want to host in-person events.
Proposals encompass ceremonies for graduating from preschool to kindergarten, eighth grade to ninth grade, high school commencement and drive-in style gatherings and car parades.
The first happened over the weekend, with Calhan School District RJ-1's class of 2020 on the football field.
"It was the 109th graduating class for Calhan, and it was so good to be able to keep the tradition alive," said Superintendent David Slothower. "The students were pleased to be able to have the opportunity to be together, in these uncertain times."
All ceremonies, which schools will hold over the next few months, will have to abide by standardized rules, such as holding ceremonies outdoors, prohibiting parents or others from attending, requiring facial coverings and mandating social distancing. No handshakes or other contact is allowed, either.
A public health representative likely will be at each of the graduations as well, to make sure everyone’s on the same page, Payne said.
She's been fielding a lot of questions from other districts in Colorado and other states.
"They all ask, 'How did you get this done?' and really it's interpersonal relationships and working together," she said, including El Paso County Attorney Diana May dissecting the governor's executive orders to find a way to propose an alternative plan to working closely with public health leaders to make sure the idea was feasible.
"Everyone's been working on the details, the guidelines and modeling safety," Payne said. "The first one went off without a hitch, and I expect others to follow."
Up next, protocols for summer school and summer sports, followed by new procedures based on federal and state policies for the academic year that starts in August.
“This is an ongoing situation,” Payne said. “We’re building the ship as we go.”