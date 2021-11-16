El Paso County commissioners agreed during ongoing budget discussions Tuesday to allocate more money in the county’s proposed 2022 spending plan to improve local roads and to conduct more fire mitigation and deferred maintenance at area parks.

Commissioners agreed informally, without a recorded vote, to allocate an additional $3 million to fund “high impact road infrastructure,” to add $100,000 more in ongoing budget funds to pay for fire mitigation in county parks and to include $75,000 in ongoing funds to pay for deferred parks maintenance.

In the county’s preliminary 2022 budget, $11 million was allocated to fund countywide road improvements, a figure that rose to $14 million — the largest budget expenditure — after commissioners agreed on the increase Tuesday. Thirteen million dollars are one-time funds and the remaining $1 million are ongoing funds for road maintenance.

In previous versions of the budget, there was no additional money allocated to pay for increased fire mitigation efforts and deferred maintenance at county parks.

Commissioners have said they’ll continue looking for additional revenue sources to fund road improvements, including after El Paso County voters on Nov. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the county to retain and spend $15 million in excess government cash to help fix local roads. Thirteen million dollars of the government excesses would have funded roads; the remaining $2 million would have paid for parks maintenance.

Public Works Executive Director Kevin Mastin told commissioners Tuesday for every $1 million the department receives his crews can reconstruct two miles of rural roads that do not require curbs or gutters or other conditions per the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination based on disability.

For every $1 million the department receives, crews can also reconstruct about 0.2 miles of urban roads that do require curbs, gutters and other ADA requirements, or they can reconstruct four miles of gravel roads, among other improvements, he said.

“Every penny we get will get spent on roads. … We want it to be construction that citizens can actually use now, versus unseen construction projects that don’t necessarily have to be done at this point,” Mastin said.

Todd Marts, director of Community Services, said extra funds in his budget will help El Paso County catch up on deferred parks maintenance, part of which includes making some parks — like Fountain Creek, Bear Creek, Homestead Ranch and Fox Run regional parks — more accessible. More fire mitigation is also needed, including at Homestead Ranch and Fox Run regional parks, as well as at parks in the southern portion of the county, like Fountain Creek.

“Those neighborhoods down there are growing, and we need to make sure we’re responsible stewards of those parks and make sure that if a fire does start there that it can be put out quickly,” Marts said.

The department already budgets “a couple hundred thousand” dollars annually for forest management, most of which is fire mitigation, he said. Additional money will allow the department to do more mitigation at critical areas.

Commissioner Cami Bremer said Tuesday fire mitigation and parks accessibility were “liabilities hanging over our heads.”

“At some point, we’re going to have to deal with both of those,” she said.

Commissioner Carrie Geitner wanted to see even more money earmarked to fix roads, saying she felt the poor state of the county’s roadways was also “a pretty significant liability.” Geitner suggested the county find other ways, including federal funds, to finance accessibility efforts in its parks. Then, money earmarked for park accessibility projects could be spent on county roads.

“We need to be providing this for our citizens,” Geitner said of roads maintenance. “It’s one of the most important things that we do for our citizens.”

Much of the funding Tuesday was re-allocated from previous 2022 budget requests, including $400,000 formerly planned for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to pay for four additional full-time employees.

One-hundred-and-twenty-five-thousand dollars of that $400,000 was added to the county’s contract with the local Humane Society, County Controller Nikki Simmons said.

Other changes to the budget Tuesday included eliminating $1.5 million formerly planned to bolster the county’s Business Revolving Loan Fund, which provides loans to local private, for-profit small businesses and startup companies.

El Paso County has infused nearly $24 million of federal grant money allocated to the county by the federal government during the pandemic into local businesses and nonprofits to help them weather the economic impacts of COVID-19, Economic Development Executive Director Crystal LaTier said.

“I think we’ve done a significant amount of capital infusion through those federal resources,” she said.

Commissioners also agreed to reduce proposed one-time funding to the Housing Authority Corpus from $3 million to $2 million. The county’s housing trust fund provides low-interest, long-term loans to assist in affordable housing projects.

“Affordable housing is an issue for our community,” LaTier said. “… Affordable housing is impacting our region’s ability to recruit and retain a workforce. This will not only allow us to look at a housing issue, but it’s really something that would be impacting the business sector as well.”

On Dec. 7, commissioners will vote to adopt a 2022 budget, certify the county mill levy and authorize the county treasurer to transfer between funds.