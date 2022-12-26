A binary gender division instantly raised red flags in Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy student Jace’s mind. His teacher split the high school class into boys and girls for a Dec. 6 lesson.

Jace, who uses he/they pronouns and preferred not to use their last name, said the gender division immediately put him and other gender-nonconforming students in an uncomfortable position.

Civics teacher Mike Smith incorporated the gender divide into his lesson on the 14th Amendment, which granted equal rights to all Americans and is often the standard for Supreme Court cases involving gender.

After watching a brief news clip on Supreme Court case Reed v. Reed, which determined estate administrators cannot discriminate by gender, students split up to discuss the merits of a transgender athlete participating in events according to their gender identity.

For students like Jace, the lesson felt insensitive, prompting him to step out of the classroom.

“It’s tough being 16 right now, especially if you are a student who is still figuring out who they are, whether that’s gender, whether that’s sexuality, whatever that is,” said Samantha Hollister, a parent whose child was in Smith’s class. “It’s heartbreaking to me to think about how isolated any student might have felt in that classroom in that discussion.”

As LGBTQ+ topics become more visible, classroom conversations such as that at Banning Lewis Prep have increased in frequency. Experts say these discussions can be a positive experience for students of all backgrounds if handled appropriately, but they caution that educators must toe the line between safety and discomfort, an important yet sometimes opaque distinction.

“We know there are as many ways of experiencing gender as there are individuals on this planet, and it’s important to recognize that in a classroom setting so that every student feels seen and included,” said Liss Smith, a spokesperson for Inside Out Youth Services, a nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ teens and young adults. “Gender segregation and stereotyping is known to have a negative impact on youth mental health, and is even a likely contributor to higher rates of substance use in LGBTQIA2+ teens.”

Discomfort can be healthy in a classroom, especially as it pertains to new topics that a student might not think much about, said Page Regan, an education researcher and former high school and elementary school teacher who is now pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of Colorado Boulder. However, teachers should first explore resources on how to safely teach a sensitive topic in order to avoid instructional faux-pas.

A common mistake among educators, which Regan said often stems from ignorance rather than malice, is an over-reliance on students in a particular identity group to lead a discussion or to retrospectively correct instructional errors. The latter was the mistake in Smith’s lesson, Regan said.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“That backfired because I think it was up to those nonbinary students’ existence to make it known that that was a problem to organize students that way,” Regan said.

Teachers for years have used classic literature and current events as a window into uncomfortable topics such as slavery or genocide, Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy Principal Athena Rehorst said. No matter the subject, the goal has remained the same: Expose students to divergent viewpoints in a safe space.

Rather than singling out students or making assumptions about their experiences, Rehorst said teachers are expected to foster an environment in which all students are invited to share their opinions without the expectation they must do so.

“Whenever we have a controversial topic in school, somebody is going to be upset that it's brought up,” Rehorst said. “I don't want people's discomfort with controversial topics to make us as educators shy away from addressing those in school because I feel like then we are doing students a disservice and not allowing them to really explore those issues in a safe environment.”

Hollister, the parent whose child was in Smith’s class, said she felt the teacher did a poor job at remaining neutral and in moderating the conversation.

Rehorst launched an investigation into the incident in Smith’s class that included interviews with several students present that day. While she notes that she does not want to discredit any student’s perception and that some of the assignment’s language should have been changed, she said no interviewed students shared Hollister’s concerns over the lesson. However, she and Smith agreed that dividing a class along gender lines is not the most sensitive approach moving forward.

Smith could not be reached for comment.

Regan, a trans person, said there is no clear-cut answer to the questions surrounding trans students participating in sports. As long as teachers approach the conversation with the intention of fostering critical thinking rather than uniformity, the topic is rife with opportunity for deep analysis.

"If we frame the discussion on inviting students to consider, what does normal look like? What is normal?" Regan said. "That's, again, when students can start to think about like, 'Oh, I thought this was just like a natural thing. I've been taught that this is normal, and this is not,' and then we get into conversations around, 'Oh, actually, difference isn't a bad thing.'"