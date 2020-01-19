Four days before the Jan. 26 start of this year’s National School Choice Week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the most important school choice case since Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.
The court Wednesday will hear arguments in Espinoza v. Montana, possibly determining the legality of Blaine Amendments in Montana, Colorado and 35 other states. Blaine Amendments, adopted by states in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, flagrantly violate the First Amendment. States adopted them at the insistence of the Ku Klux Klan, which wanted to stop Catholic schools from educating immigrants who were turned away by public schools.
State Blaine laws prohibit sectarian schools from receiving state money if they have a connection to a religious organization. This, despite the First Amendment’s clear requirement that governments remain neutral on religion. Governments may neither favor nor disfavor religious people or institutions on a basis of the content of their beliefs. In the eyes of the state, religion does not matter. The state’s only role in religion is to guard the rights of individuals and groups to exercise their beliefs in public or private.
In Montana, the state Legislature established a scholarship fund to help families pay for private schools. Donations to the fund were tax-deductible. The scholarships could be used at any state-accredited school, without regard for any institution’s potential religious affiliation.
The state’s Department of Revenue disqualified religious schools from the program. The Montana Supreme Court determined the state agency lacked authority to do so and chose instead to rule the entire scholarship program illegal.
If the Supreme Court overturns the state court’s ruling, it may do so in a manner that invalidates Blaine Amendments as affronts to the First Amendment. Such a ruling would take school choice, or educational freedom, to another level. For the first time, scholarships and vouchers would allow children in 37 Blaine states to attend schools only accessible to the wealthy. States no longer would discriminate on a basis of religion.
Meantime, children in low- and modest-income households can thank Parents Challenge for trying to even the odds among rich kids and poor kids in terms of education. A national program based in Colorado Springs, Parents Challenge stands as the only nonprofit in the country that empowers low-income parents and guardians with the informational and financial resources to choose whichever schools are best for their kids. The program neither favors nor disfavors schools on a basis of religion. The organization works with traditional public schools, public charter schools, secular private, sectarian private and home schools.
Throughout our country’s history, politicians, governments and teachers unions have tried to limit options for children to learn. Typically, these limitations serve the interests of adults at the expense of the young.
Until Brown v. Board of Education, black children in many parts of the country could not attend schools reserved for white children. Until the Supreme Court’s 1982 ruling in Plyler v. Doe, undocumented immigrant children — brought to this country through no fault of their own — had no right to attend public schools. It was a recipe for mass illiteracy that would only hurt the country.
Whenever legislatures and courts have expanded school choice, they have improved outcomes for kids. We cannot think of an exception. That’s a good reason to support and celebrate expanding school choice.
The Gazette Editorial Board
EDITOR’S NOTE: For information about local school choice events, visit parentschallenge.org/school-fair/