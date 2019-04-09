Space Symposium attendees, welcome to the hub of advanced aerospace science and technology — also known as the City of Champions and Olympic City USA for good reason.
Welcome to the region where humanity comes to soar beyond the imagination’s limits.
Enjoy the symposium in the luxury of a premier, world class, five-star resort. The Broadmoor announced expansion this year that will double exhibit space to facilitate the growing needs of Space Symposium, the best-known and most respected gathering of the global space community.
All this takes place at the foot of Pikes Peak, widely known as America’s Mountain, and a stone’s throw from the awe-inspiring and world-famous Garden of the Gods — a park that competes with New York’s Central Park for TripAdvisor’s top-ranked park in the country.
Despite seemingly countless world-famous assets, advancements in the science and technology of the cosmos may best define this city’s future.
In a world perpetually divided by good and evil, war and peace, outer space becomes the new and future battle frontier.
Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region serve as honored hosts of Air Force Space Command — the primary space force of the United States Armed Forces — U.S. Space Command, and the United States Air Force Academy.
The synergy of these major aerospace operations combines with the physical and intellectual assets of neighboring and contiguous operations at Peterson and Schriever Air Force Bases, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, NORTHCOM, NORAD, The National Cybersecurity Center, and more. They form a cohesive community prepared to meet increasingly hostile threats from enemies racing to militarize space.
India erased any reservations about growing threats in space when it performed an anti-satellite test late last month, quickly followed last week by deployment of an electro-magnetic intelligence satellite as part of a 29-sattellite launch.
China and Russia have raced for years toward a goal of tactically offensive space supremacy, as the United States lags in space-based defense investments. Thankfully, Congress and President Donald Trump are committing funds to move us forward.
This is no time to try relocating our space-defense infrastructure, or to start from scratch in some new location for political reasons. Space Symposium convenes here because this is the natural pole star of space defense, today and into the future.
As always, we at The Gazette hope Space Symposium helps some of the world’s best and brightest scholars, scientists, engineers, pilots, astronauts, teachers, professors, students, technicians, entrepreneurs, and others, share ideas and form lasting relationships that make our country an invulnerable force and steward of freedom.
While here, enjoy this region’s natural beauty. Explore downtown, Manitou Springs, Old Colorado City, and the community’s other commercial districts. Take in natural creations that will forever exceed what humans can accomplish on earth or in space.
Discover why Colorado Springs stands out as the gold standard for hosting aerospace and related military functions. This community cherishes Space Symposium and members of the permanent aerospace community who work and play here.
Welcome to Colorado Springs, where the sky is never the limit.