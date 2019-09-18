Leaders of the National Western Stock Show deserve an award for good judgment in selecting Marcy and Bruce Benson as the 2020 Citizens of the West.
The annual award, given since 1978, honors “community leaders who exemplify the spirit and determination of a Western pioneer.”
The efforts and accomplishments of Marcy and Bruce are too numerous to fully express in one short article, but any good sampling should include the couple’s priceless contribution to higher education.
The Colorado Board of Regents appointed Bruce Benson as president of the four-campus system in the spring of 2008. The Bensons spent the next 11 years doing what few thought possible.
They transformed a dysfunctional university — infamous for faculty drug orgies, liquor riots, a nutty professor and intolerant left-wing indoctrination — and made it the envy of public higher education.
We pointed out a few of the Bensons’ accomplishments when Bruce Benson announced his pending retirement in July 2018. They include:
• Grew fundraising to more than $425 million, up from $135 million when Benson took office.
• Helped lead the growth of the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, renewal and expansion of the medical school faculty, and enhancement of the programs at the University of Colorado Hospital — which rose to the rank of 15th out of 5,000 U.S. hospitals while Benson was in charge.
• Grew endowment to $1.2 billion, twice the $640 million of 10 years earlier.
• Grew internally generated financial aid to $184 million, up from $88 million in 2008.
• Doubled the overall budget, even as state funding substantially declined.
• Enacted partnerships with industry, increasing faculty-inspired patents and new businesses based on CU technology.
• Increased research funding from $660 million to $1.2 billion.
• Oversaw unprecedented growth at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, which ranks among the fastest-growing campuses in the country.
• Increased overall enrollment from 54,174 to 65,375.
The state of CU under Bruce Benson, who operates as a two-person team with his top adviser, Marcy, became so remarkable other universities from around the country routinely sent administrative teams to study the CU model.
That’s only a sliver of the reason the Western Stock Show chose this couple for this year’s award. As explained on the stock show’s website, the couple has involved themselves in diverse aspects of the community by contributing “their energy, their brains, and their assets” to the causes of education, health care and culture.
“Whether as president of the University of Colorado for 11 years, leaders of Denver Public Schools, Children’s Hospital, the Republican Party, the Denver Zoo, or community projects, Marcy and Bruce have become one of the most formidable, effective teams in the Rocky Mountain West,” the website explains.
Bruce Benson, a CU alumnus, began his career as the entrepreneurial founder of the Benson Mineral Group. The oil and gas company grew and diversified into banking, real estate, cable TV and restaurants, the stock show website explains.
Marcy Benson worked as an executive in the White House for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush before coming to Colorado.
As explained in a Gazette news story, she chaired the Children’s Hospital Foundation and co-chaired the capital campaign to build its new facility on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. She served on the boards of Denver’s Scientific and Cultural Facilities District and the Denver Public Library.
As they led the revival of CU’s performance and reputation, the Bensons spearheaded the founding of what was recently renamed as The Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization. On the Boulder campus, the center preserves for public education the culture, languages and ideas of the Western tradition.
The Bensons exemplify Western tradition, as two people who devote their lives to improving the world around them. We hope this well-deserved recognition inspires others to carry on the spirit and determination of Western pioneers.
