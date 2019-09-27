As a handful of activists stand in judgment of local police for shooting armed suspects, think about former Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel.
Authorities suspect Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi of shooting Duzel in the head Aug. 2, 2018. He took a bullet for merely responding to reports of gunshots near the U.S. Olympic Training Center. He suffers permanent injuries for doing a job on behalf of us all, including those who default to suspecting the police of sinister motives.
Khammasi was in the neighborhood after an Uber driver reportedly left him on the street for being “handsy.” The bullet caused Duzel a severe brain injury, from which he will never fully recover. He spent more than a year at Englewood’s Craig Hospital, which ranks among the world’s best hospitals for traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries.
This month, during his State of the City address, Mayor John Suthers showed a short video of Duzel thanking Colorado Springs, verbally, for all of the love and support residents and community leaders have shown since his shooting. He struggled to speak, but his ability to communicate seems nothing less than miraculous given the severity of the damage to his brain.
Tuesday, physicians allowed Duzel to return to his home state of New York for continued rehabilitation. What a gift, on the day marking his 32nd birthday.
Duzel’s family flew to Denver to accompany him on his trip back home. They nearly lost a loved one for his service to our community, nearly 2,000 miles from their home. We hope they know we are grateful for his service and survival against enormous odds.
A Gazette news story by Liz Henderson tells of Duzel’s fellow officers lining up from the hospital room to a car waiting outside to send him off and wish him well.
The shooting of officer Duzel came just six months after a suspect shot and killed El Paso County Sheriff’s Detective Micah Lee Flick while he conducted a stolen car investigation. Flick died less than three years after the suspected Planned Parenthood shooter shot and killed Garrett Swasey, an officer at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
During one notorious period in 2018, 10 law enforcement officers were shot in Colorado and three killed in just five weeks.
Law enforcement officers are not perfect, and not all shootings of suspects can be justified. Yet, those quick to pass amateur judgment on officers who shoot armed suspects should think about Duzel and others severely injured or dead because a suspect shot them first.
Enforcing the law is dangerous work conducted by only a select few who care enough to risk their lives each time they answer a call. Thank you, officer Duzel, and all others who have suffered or died so the rest of us can live in peace.