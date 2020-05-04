We hear a droning message of condescension from the mainstream national media pack. Don’t think for yourself regarding the pandemic. You’re not qualified. Let science determine public policy. If only President Donald Trump had listened to the experts, we would not be in this mess.
Because the people of science are always right, we should continue funding the World Health Organization. That’s an organization of science.
Despite the selective memory of the media and the rest of the left-wing establishment, the facts speak for themselves. Leading doctors, scientists, and other “experts” told us not to worry throughout January, February, and into March. Their unified words remain unmistakable and irrevocable.
After a CNN reporter asked Trump last week why he ignored experts early on, Trump recalled the scientific community’s unified message of low-level concern.
“Experts — very good experts, very good people, too — said this would never affect the United States … So we were listening to experts, and we will always listen to experts, but the experts got it wrong. A lot of people got it wrong, and a lot of people had no idea it would be this serious.”
Journalists balked.
“It’s unclear which experts the president was referring to when he said they ‘got it wrong…’ ” declared an article in Business Insider.
To better understand the canned media narrative, consider this tidbit from a March 31 Vanity Fair article.
“Since mid-January … Dr. Anthony Fauci has been waging a war — a war of persuasion. He’s had to convince a diverse, federalist, hyperpartisan country to take the threat of the virus seriously. And in order to do that, he’s had to first convince President Donald Trump.”
Got that? The “federalist, hyperpartisan” hoi polloi ignored a man of science. He tried to convince them since “mid-January.”
It just is not true. A week past “mid-January,” Dr. Fauci — as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — tried to convince the “federalist” people they had nothing to worry about.
“This is not a major threat to the people in the United States,” said Dr. Fauci on Jan. 21.
Five days later, and at least 11 days past “mid-January,” Dr. Fauci said “it’s a very, very low risk to the United States.”
Thirty-five days later, on Feb. 29, Dr. Fauci went on NBC’s “Today” show to reiterate his lack of concern about COVID-19.
“You’ve got to watch out because although the risk is low now, you don’t need to change anything you’re doing,” Dr. Fauci assured us.
Dr. Fauci is a brilliant physician and man of science — a “very good” person in Trumpspeak. He based his prediction and comments on the information provided by other people of science, most notably those at the World Health Organization. Those scientists obtained their information from Chinese authorities who claim scientists informed them.
“Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China,” explained a Jan. 14 tweet by the WHO.
During the most critical weeks and months of COVID-19’s early spread, the scientific establishment was in full agreement that we faced no big threat.
They made their scientific consensus perfectly clear during a Jan. 28 news conference.
“The top U.S. public health officials today said the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, is not a threat to the average American citizen,” said the lead paragraph of an article written, published, and distributed by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.
The presser included a united front composed of: Alex Azar, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease; Dr. Fauci; and other epidemiological experts.
“Americans should know this is a potentially very serious public health threat, but Americans should not worry for their own safety,” Secretary Azar said Jan. 28.
“We have no evidence of human-to-human transmission in the United States,” Messonnier said.
Let’s never forget a famous man of science, the hypereducated U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, repeatedly warning us not to wear masks. They could increase our chances of getting the virus because people touch their faces while adjusting them. The WHO and the Centers for Disease Control fully concurred with Adams. Now the experts insist we wear masks.
People of the United States are blessed with some of the most sophisticated scientists, medical professionals, and epidemiologists in the world. We should trust them and learn from them while keeping a proper perspective.
Doctors and scientists are mortals who learn as they go. They were wrong about the virus until it knocked on their doors. Remember their big errors when journalists tell the masses to delegate their thinking and decisions to “the experts.”