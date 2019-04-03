Tuesday’s elections indicate people are happy with Colorado Springs. It ain’t broke and they don’t care to fix it.
Voters re-elected Mayor John Suthers in a landslide. He received six times the votes of the second-place finisher in a four-way race.
The City Council race further attests to our community’s stability and success.
In another landslide outcome, voters made former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams the only new member of the nine-member council. Williams shares nearly all political positions and municipal goals with term-limited Councilman Merv Bennet.
Voters rewarded both incumbent candidates with solid re-election victories in an 11-way race for three at-large seats.
Voters chose, by more than a two-to-one margin, to continue our traditional process of negotiating firefighter remuneration without union contracts.
This election outcome should tell city leaders, from the mayor on down, to continue our trajectory:
• Keep planning for smart, well-managed population growth and corresponding economic growth.
• Prioritize public safety, transportation and upgrades to stormwater infrastructure.
• Support the needs of families, homebuilders, Realtors, retailers, manufacturers and all good employers large and small.
• Learn from the mistakes of Denver, and keep this a city that rejects commercialized recreational pot.
• Lend a hand up to the homeless, and help them find lives of health, happiness, prosperity and peace.
• Never forget our privileged role as a host to multiple operations of the Armed Forces that keep our country sovereign and free.
• Constantly improve Colorado Springs as the city military personnel and brass most choose for work and play.
• Discover what it takes to make Colorado Springs the premier and permanent home of military space operations.
A major survey by U.S. News & World Report finds Colorado Springs the place most people would move to if given the choice of any city in the United States. We have the blessings of nature’s most wondrous terrain, above-average businesses and a desirable climate. We have stable, reasonable, moderate and trustworthy leaders running local government.
Voters made one thing clear: Let’s keep this going. Let’s keep going to the stars.
The Gazette editorial board