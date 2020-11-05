Another election, another exhibition of Colorado’s urban-rural divide and the electorate’s strange embrace of liberal politicians and fiscally conservative ballot proposals.
Led by wide margins of Democratic support in metropolitan Denver-Boulder-Aurora, Colorado soundly rejected President Donald Trump and, by association, the enormously successful Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.
Meanwhile, the 3rd Congressional District — covering two-thirds of Colorado’s landmass and untouchable by the Denver metroplex — elected gun-toting Republican Lauren Boebert to Congress. Boebert, who unapologetically ran on a far-right social and economic platform, defeated five-term incumbent Scott Tipton in the primary by telling voters he was not doing enough to support Trump.
That means the people who occupy two-thirds of Colorado’s acreage have nothing in common politically and socially with most of Colorado’s population, which lives in northern Colorado Front Range metros.
As of Wednesday night, it appeared Colorado’s Front Range voters had passed Proposition 114. If so, they imposed on the rural farmers, ranchers and other residents of the Western Slopes the forced reintroduction of gray wolves. Rural voters opposed the measure because wolves kill livestock, wildlife and pets. Urban voters don’t care, because wolves don’t invade cities and suburban neighborhoods.
As social liberals, the same voters who want to save the wolf soundly rejected Proposition 115’s proposal to save unborn children from late abortions after 22 weeks of gestation. Baby wolves are sacred, baby humans not so much.
Though voters rejected Trump and Gardner, and generally favored left-leaning Democratic candidates, they again protected their wallets and household finances when voting on ballot measures.
Though Coloradans supported Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who promises a federal tax increase, they voted to lower state taxes. By a strong margin of 57.3% to 42.7%, voters enacted Proposition 116’s income tax reduction. It lowers the tax from 4.63% to 4.55%. This outcome continues a consistent pattern in Colorado elections. Voters elect tax-raising Democrats and approve most fiscally conservative ballot measures.
In further defiance of the liberal politicians they support, Coloradans resoundingly approved Amendment 76. It amends the state constitution to limit voting to U.S. citizens only. It is a policy supported by Trump and the right, not Democratic politicians — including Biden and John Hickenlooper — who want undocumented immigrants to receive free health care.
As of late Wednesday, it appeared Coloradans would favor Proposition 117, which prevents politicians from circumventing the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights — a law left-wing politicians hate — by imposing major new enterprises and “fees” without a public vote.
Colorado’s libertarian streak showed up as voters gave overwhelming approval, by a margin of 60% to 40%, to allowing high-stakes gambling in the mountain casino towns of Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek. They showed their disdain for nicotine by passing Proposition EE and imposing taxes on nicotine-laced vaping products. That measure passed 68% to 32%.
Though voters lowered their taxes, they supported by 57% to 43% Proposition 118’s mandate that forces businesses to provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, and an additional four weeks for complications. It might work among large Front Range corporations, but it will jeopardize smaller businesses throughout rural Colorado.
Still annoyed over the election of Trump in 2016 despite his opponent winning the nationwide popular vote, voters approved — by less than a 5% margin — Proposition 113’s request to uphold the legislative decision to join the National Popular Vote Compact. If enough other states join to comprise a club with at least 270 electoral votes, Colorado’s future presidential electors will go to whichever candidate wins the national popular vote. That favors voters in coastal cities.
The Electoral College protects rural regions from urban voters with greater numbers who vote their special interests. The pro-113 campaign was financed almost entirely by out-of-state money, primarily from wealthy Californians who want to control Colorado’s future presidential elections.
Colorado’s urban voters consistently vote to protect their incomes and pocketbooks, supporting fiscally conservative policies, while imposing urban values and special interests on the rest of the state.
Election results throughout Colorado and nationally show a growing and destructive urban-rural cultural and political divide that is only getting deeper and wider. It does not bode well for our future as a nation.
The Gazette Editorial Board