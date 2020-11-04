Sen.-elect John Hickenlooper said he’s “not cut out to be a senator.” Shortly thereafter, following a failed presidential bid, he ran for the job in a solidly Democratic state. For those paying attention, his pursuit of a consolation prize felt like an insult to Colorado and the Senate.
Congratulations to Hickenlooper and his campaign team. We hope the future senator proves us and other critics wrong by proving himself a man well cut out for the Senate.
Please do not treat this as a sinecure in return for eight years of service as Colorado’s governor and the state’s highest-ranking Democrat.
By winning this race, Hickenlooper unseats Colorado’s most effective member of Congress. Incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is not only the most effective member of Colorado’s Washington delegation, but he is also more effective than the other eight members combined. That is a fact supported by data. In his six-year freshman term, Gardner introduced more legislation signed into law than the other eight members combined. None of the legislation was controversial or opposed by any significant number of Coloradans.
Most of Gardner’s accomplishments directly benefit Colorado. He played the most key role in convincing President Donald Trump to support the largest public lands funding bill in history.
Gardner ensured Colorado’s role as the likely permanent host to Space Command and Space Force. He helped drain the swamp by moving the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management out of Washington and into Grand Junction.
Gardner helped cut our taxes, raised pay for military personnel and reduced jobs-killing regulations. He directly addressed the rising suicide crisis, with disproportionately high death rates in Colorado, by introducing and passing a bill that creates a nationwide 811 suicide hotline. His accomplishments are those of a pragmatic, moderate, cross-partisan legislator who works for everyone without regard for political affiliation.
The exhaustive list of Gardner’s accomplishments for Colorado has outgrown our in-house editorial space. By ousting Gardner, voters defied their best interests.
Most other states would appreciate and retain a heavy hitter with the gravitas of Gardner, but a substantial portion of Colorado voters have taken to voting straight-ticket Democrat. Straight-ticket voters care or know little, if anything, about the merits or faults of either candidate.
Hickenlooper had little chance of losing in blue-state Colorado, but in the Senate, we need him to perform. He must immediately begin working with the president to keep Space Command and other military assets in our state.
As Hickenlooper prepares to take office, the reluctant senator-elect should immediately begin establishing and cultivating the relationships essential to becoming a high-performance, results-oriented legislator in the same league as Gardner.
After leaving office as governor, Hickenlooper left Colorado with a nationally notorious homeless problem. He left his state with a mental health crisis he mostly neglected for eight years. He similarly neglected our statewide transportation infrastructure problems. He failed to follow through with police reforms he should have resolved during 16 years as governor and mayor of Denver.
Hickenlooper left us unprepared for the pandemic and in a financial lurch with no substantial reserve or preparedness funds. He left office after imposing energy regulations that will harm blue-collar workers and the state’s economy.
By winning a nearly unlosable race, Hickenlooper should get to work proving he deserves this role. He should make fools of his most ardent critics, including The Gazette’s editorial board. He has a chance to disprove his disconcerting warning of “I’m not cut out to be a senator.”
By running for a job he did not want, Hickenlooper took down one of Washington’s five most effective and respected senators. Rise to the occasion and deliver for Colorado at the level of Gardner — a nearly impossible task.
Hickenlooper has big shoes to fill, so we hope he has big feet and the energy, vision and passion to succeed. Keep an eye on the future Sen. Hickenlooper and demand results. We look forward to saying our concerns were unfounded and we were wrong.
The Gazette editorial board