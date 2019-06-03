When President Donald Trump stepped off Air Force One in Colorado Springs on Thursday, 97-year-old Jack Plylar was there to greet him with a positive message and a smile.
“You’re the best president since Roosevelt (FDR),” Plylar said, recalling his words for Trump. “I’m pretty sure that’s what I told him, but I can’t remember exactly.”
Plylar shook the president’s hand, chatted and posed for photos. The encounter checked off the last item on his bucket list.
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., heard about Plylar’s desire to meet Trump and helped to arrange it. Plylar was to meet Trump at the White House, but a snowstorm foiled the plan.
Plylar, of Elizabeth, fought for our country in World War II. He traveled from New York to Europe on the Queen Mary, commandeered for military transport in the 1940s, and soon followed orders to enter France through Omaha Beach six days after the D-Day invasion. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, armed with a BAR automatic rifle, as part of the 319th infantry unit of the 80th division of the Army.
Plylar, a Democrat-turned-Republican, spent his nonmilitary years as a Mississippi farmer and a unionized truck driver.
“As far as I’m concerned, this young lad we have for president is the best ever,” Plylar said. “Roosevelt was the best, and Trump is just as good.”
In what way, we asked Mr. Plylar.
“He is a great man,” Plylar said. “Just like FDR, he got this country back on track. He is trying to do right by everyone. He wants to get the steel mills back up. He’s trying to get stuff made here, instead of overseas. We need our people back off the streets and back in their homes and back into jobs, and that’s what he is doing.”
Plylar has lived through 17 presidents, including the historic figures Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover. He was not a fan of Dwight D. Eisenhower, Hoover or Ronald Reagan. He praises John F. Kennedy.
FDR served four terms before dying in office. Plylar wishes the country would remove term limits for Trump, so he could serve until he dies.
“I wouldn’t care if President Trump stayed in the White House for the rest of days,” he said.
We asked Plylar for his opinion of Trump’s notorious tweets, his bombastic approach to opponents and his other antics routinely characterized as nonpresidential.
“Sometimes I think he talks a little bit, but he’s still a great leader,” Plylar said.
Trump was in rare form in Colorado Springs on Thursday, where he delivered the commencement speech at the Air Force Academy,
He acted like a man worthy of the “commander in chief” title, which is not always the case. Trump focused his time and attention on cadets, rather than himself. He refrained from blasting opponents and the media with a typical barrage of petty insults. He shook the hand of each of nearly 1,000 graduating seniors. He singled out a few for praise and called them onto the stage.
Trump spoke about winning and never sacrificing U.S. interests to any foreign power.
At least for one day last week, Trump transcended his critics. He made Plylar proud. Media coverage reflected his demeanor.
“Trump’s usual asides about the economy or politics were largely absent from the speech. Even the news media, a common target, received only a brief mention,” observed The Denver Post.
Other coverage likewise recognized Trump’s unusually positive, outwardly focused and unifying demeanor.
Americans of all political stripes would welcome the side of Trump they saw Thursday. If the president wants four more years, he will keep this up. He will consistently earn and justify the praise of Plylar and other die-hard fans. He will lose the marginal behavior and continue acting presidential.