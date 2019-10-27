With children missing field trips and trains running late, Americans are feeling the growing labor crisis. President Donald Trump could swiftly resolve it by reversing course on his refugee resettlement policy and his reductions in H1B visas.
The Department of Labor reports 7.6 million unfilled jobs. Most of the 6.5 million seeking work don’t qualify to fill them. It makes Trump’s visa policies and recent order to dramatically reduce refugee resettlement an excruciating matter of cognitive dissonance. We need more skilled labor, not less.
Nothing good comes from a labor shortage. School districts are begging for bus drivers, and even teachers, throughout much of the country. Schools in Colorado Springs are nixing field trips for a lack of qualified drivers. Unable to fill 30% of its light rail operator positions, Denver’s RTD is canceling routes and warning commuters they may be late for work.
Cities, counties and private contractors are scrambling nationwide to maintain life-saving response times as they struggle to hire paramedics and cops.
Though treated as an insurance matter by the political class, our health care crisis is mostly a shortage of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals. As the demand for care outpaces the supply of providers, we see rationing in the form of soaring deductibles, delays in appointments, rejection of Medicaid patients and neglect of veterans with VA benefits.
Trump and other politicians talk about spending trillions to upgrade airports, transmission lines, pipelines, crumbling roads, and other infrastructure deficiencies. There’s one big problem. We lack the labor for the work.
Trump deserves a share of credit for the best economy in the country’s history. He could end up with blame if the labor shortage halts economic growth.
Merit-based refugee resettlement and generous-but-strategic visas provide the quickest and best pool of qualified labor. Trump has the authority to demand problem-solving migration policies by executive fiat. He can do so without getting soft on border security. As discussed between Washington Examiner Editor Hugo Gordon and Florida Gov. Rick Scott, at the Washington Examiner Political Summit on Friday in Sea Island, Ga., we should not confuse refugees seeking asylum with immigrants attempting illegal entry.
The vast majority seeking asylum or work visas from the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras are not murderous drug dealers. They are escaping crime and tyranny. Among them are well-qualified health care professionals, first responders, construction workers, and drivers wanting peace and prosperity for their families.
Likewise, almost no educated or skilled professional wants to remain in Venezuela. Dictatorial socialism has the country’s inflation rate above 54,000,000%. The currency is worthless. Store shelves are bare. With no food to buy or steal, desperate Venezuelans are eating pets and zoo animals.
By increasing orderly resettlement into the United States, Trump could simultaneously ease a humanitarian crisis and the labor shortage. Our trains could run on time. School kids could visit museums again. Cities could certify more first responders.
For a Republican president, immigration can aid political survival. Consider Florida. Trump would barely have earned the 270 electors needed to take the White House in 2016 without it. Florida could be crucial for his 2020 hopes. George W. Bush would have fallen far short of winning in 2004 and 2008 without Florida. No Republican wins Florida without the reliably anti-socialist, right-leaning support of Cuban refugees granted American asylum from communist oppression.
History proves refugees settle in this country with an appreciation for free enterprise unmatched by most natural-born citizens. Free to succeed, they drive, build, invent and provide some of the country’s best medical care.
Trump has slashed work visas and more recently cut by nearly half the too-low ceiling of 30,000 refugees allowed in 2018. It is a mistake that stands to hurt American consumers, the economy and his shot at reelection.
Trump occasionally corrects his mistakes, as he did by abandoning plans to host the 2020 G7 summit at his Mar-a-Lago resort. He should change course on his immigration and resettlement policies, while remaining tough on the border. Doing right by humanity, he would help himself and his country.
The Gazette Editorial Board