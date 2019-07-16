For the first time, we have a president who communicates directly with the public from his personal phone. For the first time, we have four freshman radicals stealing the congressional spotlight.
The combination led to a perfectly moronic tweet storm Sunday from President Donald Trump:
“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all) …
“ … Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came … ”
And so forth.
The tweets targeted “The Squad,” comprised of Reps. Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York; Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan; and Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts.
We resoundingly condemn Trump’s Squad attack. Not for his frustration, but the way he expressed it.
Three of the four Squad women don’t come from other countries. They were born in the United States. Only Omar, a Somalia native, has a foreign origin. She earned full-fledged American citizenship as a teenager 19 years ago. This is her country.
Telling four American citizens to go home gives left-wing Trump opponents exactly what they need to brand the president as “racist.” The tweets energized Democrats to spend Tuesday passing a resolution condemning Trump’s words, instead of doing the country’s real business. The comments united Democrats, who were at each other’s throats, and reignited their impeachment agenda.
That was one expensive tantrum, President Trump. Hand the phone to an aide.
Had Trump communicated like a thoughtful adult, he could have enlightened Americans to The Squad’s genuinely anti-American, anti-Semitic sentiments.
“Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,” Omar tweeted in 2012, after Israel fought back against rocket attacks by Hamas on civilian targets.
Omar infamously tweeted how American support of Israel is “all about the Benjamins,” exploiting negative stereotypes about Jews and money. She accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee of paying Americans “to be pro-Israel.”
“She might as well call us hook-nosed,” tweeted Jewish journalist Joshua Zeitz. Omar retweeted the comment, as if to agree.
Although Tuesday’s House resolution calls Trump’s comments “racist,” a March resolution condemning “hateful expressions of intolerance” — inspired by a litany of Omar’s anti-Semitic comments — does not mention Omar. Such partisan hypocrisy.
Omar blames terror attacks on the United States, explaining it like this during a PBS Minneapolis appearance: “For us, it’s always ‘I must have not done anything. Why is it happening to me?’ Nobody wants to take accountability of how these are byproducts of the actions of our involvement in other people’s affairs.”
No wonder she wrote a Minnesota judge asking for “compassion” in the case of nine men charged with plotting to join IS. No wonder she described the Sept. 11 attacks on our country as “some people did something.”
Omar blames the United States for an economic and food crisis, caused by a dictatorial socialist regime, which has Venezuelans eating zoo animals.
“ … you know, I mean, a lot of the policies, uh, that we’ve put in place has kind of helped lead, um, the devastation in Venezuela and we’ve sort of set the stage, um, for where we’ve arrived today…” Omar said on the internet show “Democracy Now!”
She even has the gall to blame American soldiers, sent by then-President Bill Clinton as peacekeeping forces during Somalia’s civil war, for harming her native country during the “Blackhawk Down” Battle of Mogadishu. When a tweet commended 19 American service members killed in the battle, Omar responded: “In his selective memory, he forgets to also mention the thousands of Somalis killed by the American forces that day! #NotTodaySatan”
Most official estimates put the Somali death toll in the hundreds; none estimate thousands. Regardless, Americans gave their lives to help Omar’s native country — which her family fled to escape danger and injustice.
Tlaib, who said the Holocaust provides her a “calming feeling,” has anti-Semitic credentials so alarming the Zionist Organization of America called for her removal from the Democratic Party.
“In total, Israel Advocacy Movement identified 18 individuals who she (Tlaib) praised or who are associated with her that are rabid Israel haters and who the organization claims are supporters of terrorism,” reports The Jerusalem Post.
Tlaib supports the Boycott Sanctions and Divestment movement against Israel. She defended Omar’s “some people did something” statement by saying Omar “does speak truth.”
Pressley insulted Customs and Border Patrol agents, saying many are “black and brown people, because you don’t even need a high school diploma to be a CPB officer … ” The uneducated officers, she explained, become “a cog, in the oppression and incarceration of people who look just like them.”
In another racist statement Sunday, Pressley tried to dictate what minorities say and do.
“We don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice,” Pressley said, addressing the Netroots Nation conference. “We don’t need any more black faces that don’t want to be a black voice.”
Then there’s ringleader “AOC” Cortez, who says Americans run “concentration camps” on the border. The state of the union is “garbage,” she says, despite the hottest and most all-inclusive economy in history.
Illegal immigrants “are more American than anyone who seeks to keep them out will ever be.” Don’t show pictures of 9/11 attacks because they are “triggering,” and a “politically motivated attack” on Omar for flippantly saying “some people did something” by killing 2,977 on American soil.
Yes, the Squad appears to hate this country. Yet, Trump made them seem heroic by sounding racist with ignorant tweets.
Congress and the president need to end the The Mod Squad Circus and get something done. Don’t let four radical and belligerent freshmen, who should toil in obscurity while maturing into office, lead the country’s agenda.
The Gazette editorial board