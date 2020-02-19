Colorado has good reason to welcome President Donald Trump Thursday, as he holds a rally in Colorado Springs to champion the re-election of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.
Regardless of partisan politics or feelings about Trump’s style, the direct accomplishments for Colorado — achieved by Gardner and Trump — benefit residents from all walks of life. Expect both men to highlight those achievements to an overflowing crowd at The Broadmoor World Arena.
Trump, Gardner, and U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, worked together to create a new branch of the military — Space Force — based in Colorado Springs. It means better defense for our country from increasingly space-savvy enemies around the globe. For Colorado, it means thousands of new quality military jobs and related civilian activity that will grow the economy to benefit all.
Gardner, Trump, and Lamborn also made Colorado Springs the home of the revived U.S. Space Command, the agency overseeing all military space operations. We hope Trump chooses to keep it here for good.
Trump-Gardner-Lamborn secured millions in military construction jobs in and around Fort Carson, Space Force and Air Force bases throughout the Pikes Peak region.
Trump signed into law The National Defense Authorization Act, accepting numerous Gardner-initiated provisions. Those include $322 million for military construction projects in Colorado, the largest military pay raise in a decade, and 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all 2.1 million federal employees. All of those actions directly improve the quality of life in Colorado.
In a drain-the-swamp move, Trump and Gardner relocated the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management form Washington to Grand Junction.
Trump counted on Gardner to lead the fight for passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The law provided a $1,400 tax cut to the average Coloradan. By leaving more money in control of the private sector, the tax cut has helped us achieve the lowest unemployment rate in Colorado’s history.
Gardner supported Trump’s USMCA deal to bolster trade with Canada and Mexico, Colorado’s two largest trading partners.
Trump and Gardner have worked tirelessly to protect the environment while bringing speed and efficiency to environmental assessments that slow important public infrastructure projects, such as the widening of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock.
Gardner worked with the Trump administration to secure $65 million in federal aid to El Paso County for additional lanes on I-25.
To provide cleaner water to 50,000 more people, Gardner and Trump worked to secure $28 million for the Arkansas Valley Conduit pipeline in southeast Colorado. President John F. Kennedy authorized the pipeline in 1962, but it received no funding until Gardner and Trump committed to getting it done.
Gardner and Trump succeeded in returning $18 million in oil and gas lease revenues to four Western Slope counties that desperately need it. The money, old royalties generated by the Anvil Points Naval Oil Shale Testing Facility, had been frozen by the Department of the Interior during an environmental cleanup project completed years ago.
Gardner, probably more than any other individual, sold President Trump on the merits of nominating Boulder resident and Colorado native Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court. Gorsuch’s jurisprudence has upheld basic civil rights that keep our country diverse, just, prosperous and free.
Times have seldom been better in Colorado, and much of our good fortune relates to extraordinary outcomes achieved by cooperation among President Donald Trump and Senator Cory Gardner. Together in Colorado Thursday, they have good reason to celebrate and make a case for four more years.