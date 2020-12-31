The United States has no option when it comes to the militarization of space. We must defend space militarily as we do the land and seas. If we do not, we will lose our sovereignty and the world will have no shining city on a hill defending human rights and freedom.
We have no time to spare in obtaining and maintaining a lead in space-based national defense, as enemies aim to threaten or take out the satellites we need to operate cars, phones, power plants and more.
We do not have time to disrupt our precarious standing in space to indulge political favors. Regional efforts to commandeer the Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs are nothing less than a direct threat to national security and the way of life Americans hold dear.
Don’t ask us. Ask retired four-star Gen. William R. Looney III, a 40-year veteran who led Air Force space operations as the 14th Air Force commander.
“The Air Force is nearing completion of a selection process that was already completed a year ago, and then reopened — despite the headquarters’ critical importance to national security — because of political pressure. Among the six finalists still under consideration, one location stands clearly above the others: Colorado Springs,” Looney wrote this week in Military Times.
“…the most important reasons the new combatant command belongs in Colorado Springs are due to impact on national security.”
Looney explains how our adversaries, most notably China and Russia, continue gaining an advantage with anti-satellite and other space-based capabilities. Space command’s mission involves “monitoring, controlling, and defending our assets in space as well as working in close collaboration with other strategic commands...”
The strategic commands most critical to Space Command missions, he explains, are North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command. Both are in Colorado Springs.
The general lays out a multifaceted case for the Springs, including a level of community support and military culture second to none.
“There is no place more welcoming or supportive of our military families,” Gen. Looney says.
He lists Catalyst Campus, the internationally renowned Space Foundation, the metro area’s extensive aerospace industry, and a “talent pipeline fed by a world-class university system” that has produced 20 astronauts. Not to mention the Air Force Academy, which no university can surpass as the leading producer of future talent for Space Command.
Politicians in five other metro areas are in overdrive trying to take Space Command from Colorado Springs because the headquarters would bring nearly 1,500 high-paying military and civilian jobs and a boost of billions of dollars to the economy over time. Other finalist locations are desirable for multiple reasons, but none comes close to matching what the Space Command would lose by leaving Colorado Springs.
Consider finalist Omaha, Neb. A jewel along the Missouri River, Omaha is a culture-rich city that plays an important role in our nation’s economy. For an assortment of governmental and private-sector endeavors, it is a better fit than Colorado Springs. That’s why it is home to five Fortune 500 companies.
Yet Omaha, like the other four competitors, is not a great fit for Space Command. This became obvious when Nebraska politicians this month promised the Pentagon new space-related degree programs through the University of Nebraska. To make it happen, the university would partner with the University of North Dakota, Kansas State University and Purdue University.
Purdue and the University of North Dakota are 650 and 530 miles from the University of Nebraska, respectively. The proper host city will offer assets concentrated within easy and immediate reach of the Space Command headquarters. We know the Air Force Academy and the University of Colorado don’t need assistance from three out-of-state universities to help them provide what Space Command needs.
“In the race to host Space Command, Colorado Springs is clearly light years ahead,” Gen. Looney explains.
We don’t have Earth years, let alone light-years, to waste. Keep Space Command moving forward in Colorado Springs for the sake of national security.
