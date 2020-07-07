Stop the violence, now. All Black lives matter and the mostly white nationwide protests are ending Black lives in droves, as seen during a heart-breaking July Fourth holiday weekend.
The made-for-TV protests are not peaceable, not legal, and it is past time for President Donald Trump, governors, and mayors to shut them down. It is the least they could do to honor the irreplaceable Black children killed over the holiday weekend as the direct or indirect result of civil unrest.
Much of the mainstream national media have no intention of accurately portraying the violence. They want Americans to believe these are peaceful civil rights demonstrations to defend Black lives.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a seasoned journalist with a juris doctor from Harvard Law School, admonished her media colleagues at the end of Monday’s news conference.
“I was asked probably 12 questions about the Confederate flag,” McEnany said. “I’m a little dismayed I didn’t receive one question on the deaths that we got this weekend. I didn’t receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the third straight week and over the last seven days shootings skyrocket by 142%. Not one question. I didn’t receive one question about five children who were killed. And I’ll leave you this remark by a dad. It broke my heart. A dad of an 8-year-old lost in Atlanta this weekend. ‘They say Black lives matter. You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody’ was his quote. We need to be focused on securing our streets making sure no lives are lost, because all Black lives matter.”
Atlanta police report a protester shot 8-year-old Secoriea Turner while riding in a car with her mother and an adult family friend on the Fourth of July. A group of armed protesters confronted the car.
“Someone in that group opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and striking the child who was inside,” a police statement says.
Secoriea died in her mother’s arms.
July 4 was supposed to be a day of fun with family for 7-year-old Natalia Wallace. Instead, a bullet struck her in the head as she played outside her grandmother’s home. Another Black life lost.
Later that day, Chicago’s upheaval led to the gunshot killing of 14-year-old Vernardo Jones. Natalia and Vernardo were among nearly 80 shooting victims, most of them Black, in Chicago during the holiday weekend.
Across the country, mindless street violence killed at least six Black children under 10.
A white, left-wing protest turned violent last month in the sleepy southwest Colorado town of Alamosa (population 8,780), which is 1% black and elected a black mayor.
A report by the Alamosa Valley/Courier, republished on the front page of Sunday’s Gazette, details a protest shooting in which 27-year-old white lawyer James Edward Marshall IV — known for wearing the best suits in town — shot an Army veteran who is the parent of a 5-year-old girl.
Marshall was protesting the police among other young, mostly white protesters. He faces charges for shooting Danny Pruitt in the head as he drove his pickup into a crosswalk occupied by protesters. Pruitt, 49, emerged from a coma and continues to recover.
This is where society drifts when radicals demonize law enforcement, demand elimination of police, denounce the country, and justify wanton destruction under feigned concern for minorities.
Those who genuinely care about Black lives want peace. They want police to protect innocent black children from violent activists who belong behind bars. But in a state of anti-American left-wing chaos, killer bullies rule the day.
The Gazette editorial board