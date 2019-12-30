A 16-part series by The Gazette, published throughout 2019, documents a deadly dearth of mental health care. Legislators and Gov. Jared Polis responded with legislation to address the issue and plan considerably more as they head toward the 2020 legislative session that begins Jan. 8.
Polis created the Behavioral Health Task Force in April to evaluate the crisis and develop a strategic plan he hopes will generate imminent results.
“The in-depth coverage in The Gazette’s 16-part series on behavioral health is exactly what journalism should be: Shining a light on a problem, demystifying it, including multiple perspectives, and explaining it for the general public,” Polis said in a conversation with a Gazette editorial board member Friday.
“This high-quality journalism has informed our Behavioral Health Task Force, elevated the issue for members of the Legislature, and will help lead toward real change.”
Challenges detailed in the series include:
• Colorado residents rank among the most mentally ill in the country. A report by Mental Health America found 20% of the state’s population, about 832,000 residents, suffer mental illness. It manifests in homelessness, poverty, substance abuse and violence, suicide, as well as harrowing episodes of personal and family ruin.
• Among those with mental illness are more than 4,000 children each year with chronic behavioral health conditions or serious emotional disturbances that require inpatient or residential treatment.
• Jails, prisons and correctional workers fill a void of mental health care facilities and caregivers, creating what critics of the system call the worst option for addressing psychiatric issues.
• Untreated mental illnesses often culminate as suicides, suicide attempts, or other crises that generate calls for emergency help and strain first responders ill-prepared to provide adequate help.
• Enduring stigmas, provider shortages, and insurance restrictions obstruct and compound efforts to treat mental illness in all stages.
• Only half of post-9/11 veterans with diagnosed mental illness receive care. Veterans with government health benefits endure harmful — sometimes deadly — mental health care rationing in the form of weeks-long waits to see professionals.
• Rural residents suffer the most. Southwest Colorado, mostly rural, suffers a suicide rate of 31.8 per 100,000 residents, compared with the statewide rate of 20.2.
• Churches and other faith-based institutions are often poorly prepared to assist those who turn to them for help with mental health issues.
• Public schools throughout Colorado are short thousands of mental health professionals, relative to national staffing standards.
• Insufficient screening by primary physicians. Approximately half of Colorado children who commit suicide have been to physicians withing 30 days of their deaths.
Most of these problems can be addressed and curtailed by making mental health a priority. As an example, community leaders throughout the Colorado Springs metro area worked together to address the dilemma of teen suicide. They looked for at-risk young and offer them help.
Teachers, parents, clergy and health care providers came together and learned how to look for signs of mental distress in time for life-saving interventions. The effort quickly led to a 46.7% decrease in the teen suicide rate as the rest of the state increased by 58%.
Mental illness thrives in environments of denial and neglect. Partially in response to The Gazette’s series, the Legislature began addressing the issue during the 2019 session. Notable bills signed into law improve access to the state’s mental hospitals and improve assessment and treatment for those incarcerated with mental illness.
Because of the Behavioral Health Task Force and enhanced awareness of the crisis, 2020 should bring about substantially more legislative progress. One bill slated for introduction would set a minimum standard of mental health training among educators. Licensed teachers and school administrators would take mental health training as part of recertification.
Another bill would establish safe transportation options for individuals suffering from mental health crises. A bill would streamline the paperwork that too often impedes efforts to help school students suffering from mental health issues. Legislators will try to require improved mental health coverage by insurance companies and government insurers.
The Gazette editorial board would like to see the Legislature address the mental health needs of first responders, who often develop mental health problems after responding to fatal crashes, fires and suicide. A recent assessment of suicides by Denver Public Safety employees found the department’s suicide rate seven times the national average of suicide deaths per 100,000.
We also hope for a bill to encourage and fund teams of health care professionals to respond with police and paramedics, 24-hour-a-day, to emergency calls directly involving mental illness. The right counselor on the scene can make the difference between life and death in a crisis involving suicide concerns or substance abuse.
Legislators should also consider a bill to encourage better screening for mental health issues by licensed pediatricians and others who provide primary care for youths. The best, most efficient solutions begin with prevention and early intervention.
Physically, Colorado often tops lists of the country’s healthiest states. Mentally, we frequently rank near the bottom. All people matter. All are worth saving. If we care about people, we should invest in mental health. Colorado can do better and should make big-picture progress during the 2020 lawmaking session.