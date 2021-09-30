We hear a lot about “equity,” and we only know Colorado antithesizes the concept. A recent purchase by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone establishes more inequity in Colorado’s favor.
Colorado has the highest skyscrapers in the land, thanks to the High Plains. It has 58 mountains exceeding 14,000 feet, while nearby states have no mountains. We have awe-inspiring scenery, a strong economy, great cities, breweries galore, 300 days of sun, and more.
Among the obvious inequities, Colorado has a restaurant that surely ranks among the world’s best and most famous. Some call it the Eighth Wonder of the World!
The iconic Casa Bonita takes the wonderland of Colorado to another level. It is downright unfair that God created Colorado and gave it Casa Bonita.
Because South Park’s Eric Cartman never apologizes for callow pleasures, Parker and Stone wrote and voiced a 2003 episode in which the 8-year-old would do anything — even contemplate murdering a friend — to eat again at Casa Bonita.
With that episode, Parker and Stone became Casa Bonita’s heir apparents. That, and $3.1 million for a business closed since the early days of COVID.
Colorado should be thankful to Parker and Stone for saving Casa Bonita, a historic landmark and the only eatery we know of with an inside waterfall and cliff divers. They clearly love the place, as do most who have experienced it. Given their imaginations and deep pockets, they likely will take Casa Bonita from spectacular to mondo-spectacular.
The cartoon magnates, worth more than $1 billion combined, plan to shine up the place and expand Black Bart’s Cave. Please do. Make the cave so majestic and frightening we stop longing for the haunted house at the old Elitch Gardens on Tennyson.
Parker and Stone plan to upgrade the food. With all due respect, they should not do much to change it. An old gaslighting meme leaves adults feeling obligated to gripe about the food and blame their children for dragging them there. It’s part of the vibe, but maybe we should end this mass pretense of sophistication. No place beats Casa Bonita’s enchiladas, margaritas, and sopapillas. If Cartman likes the food, it’s good enough for all.
If any good has come out of the tragic pandemic, it is society’s new appreciation for meaningful time with family and friends. Nonpretentious family restaurants — such as Casa Bonita and the beloved Fargo’s Pizza in Colorado Springs — create settings for joy, conversation and lifelong memories. With the revival of Casa Bonita, let’s hope Parker and Stone reinspire the long-lost competition to make dining out a lot more fun.
