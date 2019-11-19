Not everyone should have to wait in a traffic jam. When governments make the burden of traffic congestion an option, rather than an intractable plight, everyone benefits.
Among those who should not wait in traffic jams are those seeking urgent medical care and people late for meetings that could make or break their careers. people who will miss flights should not get stuck in traffic, with no option for escape.
Anyone can think of countless good reasons for some individuals and/or groups to buy their way out of traffic while others choose to endure a later arrival time. The same person in a mad rush to make a deadline on Monday may have surplus time on Wednesday to sit in traffic and enjoy a good audiobook. Circumstances change day to day for countless people from all walks of life.
That is why Coloradans should keep an open mind to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s visions of more express toll lanes on Colorado freeways.
Seldom does The Gazette’s editorial board praise the Department of Transportation. We have taken this bureaucracy to task for prioritizing its offices over roads, for dismissing with public opinion at meetings, and for failing accounting and transparency standards in a recent state audit.
Nevertheless, the department’s philosophy about reducing traffic congestion in a democratic fashion makes good sense. The agency plans to roll out an Express Lanes Master Plan in December, which proposes toll lanes on nearly all miles of freeway in metro Denver, up and down much of I-25 and along I-70 in the mountains.
An express toll lane should never be jammed. As volume increases on a toll lane, highway officials simply raise the price to ration the use of the lane. When demand is high, the price is high. When demand is low, the price is low. The price works with the near-precision of a valve.
The market uses prices to control almost everything, in the private and public sectors of the economy. If a city’s water department wants to reduce the outflow from a reservoir, it raises water prices on ratepayers. Without exception, the city sees a reduction in the amount of water the residents dump on their lawns. Those who most desire green grass, or who can afford it, pay the premium. Others choose to protect their budgets by using less. Everyone gets to choose, based on wants, needs and ability to pay.
Prices ration supplies of everything from cars, to food, to healthcare to smartphones. Transportation should be no different.
Opponents of express lanes complain they reward those ablest to pay. True, but that’s how everything works. And we should never forget the rest of the equation. The person who pays premium for a first-class seat on an airline helps keep prices down for passengers in coach. In similar fashion, drivers who buy their way out of traffic jams reduce congestion by removing themselves from overcrowded lanes.
It is easy to understand and sympathize with those who balk at a future of more toll express lanes. It seems like another fee on top of taxes. Yet, the good probably outweighs the bad. We hope most drivers will see this the first time they need to reach a hospital, airport or important meeting on time.
Once in awhile, for nearly everyone, the option to buy a break from gridlock seems priceless.